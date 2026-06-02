EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Tape Blackmail Scandal Erupts After Radar Exposes Leaked Clips of Perverted Rapper's Warped Freak-Offs
June 2 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is at the center of a Freak Off tape blackmail claim as he continues to languish in jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hours after we were first to report alleged tapes of the shamed music mogul's kinky s-x parties had been leaked across social media and on the dark web, model Daphne Joy broke her silence about appearing in one of the filthy flicks with another man and a figure who appears to be Combs directing their s-x action.
Daphne Joy Breaks Silence on Tape
Claiming she "never consented" to being filmed and describing the experience as "abuse," the 39-year-old hit out in a statement posted to Instagram – which has now been deleted.
Joy – known for her modelling work and for sharing her 13-year-old son Sire with rapper Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, 50 – admitted online: "Everybody plays the fool sometime, and I have been the biggest fool."
Apparently referencing Combs, 56, she added: "I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied… I wanted to fulfill all his desires… even if that meant breaking my own boundaries. I deeply loved him … and I believed he loved me too."
Joy continued: "It's still so painful for me to process the harsh reality and truth of that relationship, but as time passes and in my quiet moments, I realize that it was far from love."
In her long online statement, Joy alleged she had not agreed to the recording of the video allegedly showing Combs watching her get intimate with another man, and claimed she had later been subjected to threats.
She added she "never consented" to being filmed in the tape.
"I was blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn't give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web," Joy claimed.
Joy continued: "I almost gave in to this demand, and once I didn't, this person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet."
Joy states she was later contacted by the media company involved, saying: "Once the media company understood the tape they purchased was revenge p-rn and an extortion scheme, they backed off from broadcasting it.
"I know they are probably reading this, and I want to say thank you for doing the right thing… even though years later… it's come back to haunt me again."
'I Was Never Right in My Mind'
Describing the experience as traumatic, Joy said revisiting the footage had been deeply traumatic, adding: "I knew the inner turmoil and pressures I felt in those moments.
"I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship.
"Seeing myself so lost is excruciating. I just want to hold that girl in that room and get her out of there … and tell her that wasn't love and she didn't need to do this for love."
In the closing section of her statement, Joy said: "I wish so many things were different, but I can't take back the hands of time.
"I can only continue to move forward and slowly learn to love and trust myself again."
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson Fires Back Over Leak
Following reports about the Freak Off tapes leak, 50 Cent also hit out on social media.
He wrote: "She's not a victim, SIRE is."
The alleged Freak Off tapes have not been verified, and another of them is said to show Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura with another man.
Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted of transportation for prostitution.
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Dark Web Videos Go Viral
Online sleuths say the graphic videos – seen by Radar – are "100 percent genuine" and insist they show model Joy, Combs' abused ex Ventura, and p-rn star Sly Diggler romping as they are watched by pervy baby oil obsessive Combs.
Hackers are thought to have breached a massive vault of secret Diddy files linked to his court case and leaked what appear to be authentic videos of the warped music mogul's booze and drug-drenched s-- bashes.
One online user announced on X: "A s-x tape with Diddy, 50 Cent's baby mama (Daphne Joy), and a male s-x worker just leaked.
"The footage shows Diddy walking around masturbating and PLAYING WITH HIS NIPPLES while WATCHING Daphne Joy and the MALE s-x worker go at it.
"A distinctive tattoo on the male is clearly visible in the video, confirming it's Diddy… You think 50 Cent gonna address this one or nah?"
It is understood the shock tapes first started doing the rounds on the dark web before spreading to mainstream platforms, including X, Instagram, and YouTube.
One web user has spliced the footage together into a nearly hour-long tape, with the footage understood to span around six separate recordings.