EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Tape Blackmail Scandal Erupts After Radar Exposes Leaked Clips of Perverted Rapper's Warped Freak-Offs

Claiming she "never consented" to being filmed and describing the experience as "abuse," the 39-year-old hit out in a statement posted to Instagram – which has now been deleted.

Joy – known for her modelling work and for sharing her 13-year-old son Sire with rapper Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, 50 – admitted online: "Everybody plays the fool sometime, and I have been the biggest fool."

Apparently referencing Combs, 56, she added: "I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied… I wanted to fulfill all his desires… even if that meant breaking my own boundaries. I deeply loved him … and I believed he loved me too."

Joy continued: "It's still so painful for me to process the harsh reality and truth of that relationship, but as time passes and in my quiet moments, I realize that it was far from love."

In her long online statement, Joy alleged she had not agreed to the recording of the video allegedly showing Combs watching her get intimate with another man, and claimed she had later been subjected to threats.

She added she "never consented" to being filmed in the tape.

"I was blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn't give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web," Joy claimed.

Joy continued: "I almost gave in to this demand, and once I didn't, this person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet."

Joy states she was later contacted by the media company involved, saying: "Once the media company understood the tape they purchased was revenge p-rn and an extortion scheme, they backed off from broadcasting it.

"I know they are probably reading this, and I want to say thank you for doing the right thing… even though years later… it's come back to haunt me again."