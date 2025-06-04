Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With Sick Pay-Off Claim: 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Accused of 'Offering $100,000 in Brown Paper Bag' to 'Bury' Infamous Cassie Ventura Hotel Beating Video
Sean 'Diddy' Combs tried to pay off a hotel worker in a bid to bury the footage of the rapper assaulting Cassie Ventura, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Eddy Garcia, a former security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, disclosed to the court during the rapper's sex trafficking trial the extreme lengths the mogul went to obtain the sickening video, which started on the same day the beating took place in March 2016.
'Take Care' Promise
The witness told prosecutors he first received a call from Combs' chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, asking him if it was possible to obtain a copy of the video.
And the former hotel worker said Combs told him the video could "ruin his career," and he said he would "take care" of him if he helped him, which Garcia understood meant financially.
Garcia testified on Tuesday, June 3 his supervisor Bill Madrano told him he would be willing to give Combs the video for $50,000, which the Bad Boy Record executive agreed to, responding, "Let's do it."
"Eddy, my angel, I knew you could help," Garcia said an "excited and smiling" Combs told him after arriving at a meet-up point in Los Angeles, where he handed him a USB drive that contained the video.
Signed NDA
Garcia testified he then signed a non-disclosure agreement and confirmed to Combs the USB drive contained the only copy of the video.
The witness told jurors Combs gave him $100,000 in cash in a brown paper bag after he signed the paperwork.
Garcia said he split the money with Madrano and Henry Elias, another security guard that responded to the domestic violence incident at the time.
He testified he gave $50,000 to Madrano, $20,000 to Elias, and kept $30,000 for himself, which he later used to purchase a used car.
Physical Injuries
But the footage went public in May last year, showing the music mogul pushing, kicking, and dragging Ventura during an altercation that she described in a now-settled federal lawsuit filed by the Me & U singer last November.
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com at the time, she detailed how he allegedly became "extremely intoxicated and punched (Cassie) in the face, giving her a black eye."
"After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura," the lawsuit stated, explaining how the altercation unfolded.
CNN obtained the disturbing footage and published the video.
"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light," her lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor told RadarOnline.com in a statement.
Combs is facing five criminal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.