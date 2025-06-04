Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With Sick Pay-Off Claim: 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Accused of 'Offering $100,000 in Brown Paper Bag' to 'Bury' Infamous Cassie Ventura Hotel Beating Video

The witness told prosecutors he first received a call from Combs' chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, asking him if it was possible to obtain a copy of the video.

And the former hotel worker said Combs told him the video could "ruin his career," and he said he would "take care" of him if he helped him, which Garcia understood meant financially.

Garcia testified on Tuesday, June 3 his supervisor Bill Madrano told him he would be willing to give Combs the video for $50,000, which the Bad Boy Record executive agreed to, responding, "Let's do it."

"Eddy, my angel, I knew you could help," Garcia said an "excited and smiling" Combs told him after arriving at a meet-up point in Los Angeles, where he handed him a USB drive that contained the video.