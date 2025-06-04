Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With Sick Pay-Off Claim: 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Accused of 'Offering $100,000 in Brown Paper Bag' to 'Bury' Infamous Cassie Ventura Hotel Beating Video

sean diddy combs saccused offering dollars bury cassie ventura hotel beating video pp

Sean Combs was caught dragging and battering his ex-girlfriend in the shocking footage, right.

June 4 2025, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs tried to pay off a hotel worker in a bid to bury the footage of the rapper assaulting Cassie Ventura, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Eddy Garcia, a former security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, disclosed to the court during the rapper's sex trafficking trial the extreme lengths the mogul went to obtain the sickening video, which started on the same day the beating took place in March 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

'Take Care' Promise

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Combs promised he would 'take care' of a staffer if he handed over the sickening video.

Article continues below advertisement

The witness told prosecutors he first received a call from Combs' chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, asking him if it was possible to obtain a copy of the video.

And the former hotel worker said Combs told him the video could "ruin his career," and he said he would "take care" of him if he helped him, which Garcia understood meant financially.

Garcia testified on Tuesday, June 3 his supervisor Bill Madrano told him he would be willing to give Combs the video for $50,000, which the Bad Boy Record executive agreed to, responding, "Let's do it."

"Eddy, my angel, I knew you could help," Garcia said an "excited and smiling" Combs told him after arriving at a meet-up point in Los Angeles, where he handed him a USB drive that contained the video.

Article continues below advertisement

Signed NDA

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

A worker at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles said Combs gave him $100,000 cash in a paper bag.

Article continues below advertisement

Garcia testified he then signed a non-disclosure agreement and confirmed to Combs the USB drive contained the only copy of the video.

The witness told jurors Combs gave him $100,000 in cash in a brown paper bag after he signed the paperwork.

Garcia said he split the money with Madrano and Henry Elias, another security guard that responded to the domestic violence incident at the time.

He testified he gave $50,000 to Madrano, $20,000 to Elias, and kept $30,000 for himself, which he later used to purchase a used car.

Article continues below advertisement

Physical Injuries

diddy cassie ventura elevator assault department of justice

Our stills from the tape show Combs menacingly walking towards cowering Cassie in his hotel towel.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sean Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Rapper Braces Himself to Be Hit With Excruciating Details of How he 'Dangled Famed Fashion Designer From High-Rise Balcony' After 'Freak-Off'

Embedded Image

EXCLUSIVE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Trolled Over 'Incesty Vibes Creepiness' For Praising Son Patrick's 'Butt and Weenie' in 'White Lotus' Nude Scene

Article continues below advertisement

But the footage went public in May last year, showing the music mogul pushing, kicking, and dragging Ventura during an altercation that she described in a now-settled federal lawsuit filed by the Me & U singer last November.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com at the time, she detailed how he allegedly became "extremely intoxicated and punched (Cassie) in the face, giving her a black eye."

"After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura," the lawsuit stated, explaining how the altercation unfolded.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy cassie ventura elevator assault department of justice

It later showed him giving the singer a savage beating as she tried to get away.

CNN obtained the disturbing footage and published the video.

"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light," her lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor told RadarOnline.com in a statement.

Combs is facing five criminal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.