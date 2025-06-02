Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: New Testimony Drags Mike Myers and the CIA Into 'Sex Fiend' Rapper's Horror-Show Court Proceedings

The federal trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has entered its fourth week.

June 2 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

The tension has started to rise inside the court where Sean 'Diddy' Combs stands accused of sex trafficking charges, RadarOnline.com can confirm, as his trial enters its fourth week.

Scroll down to see the latest developments from another busy day of testimony.

Mike Myers And the CIA

mike myers
Source: MEGA

Mia was also an assistant for Mike Myers

Back on the stand for a third day is a woman identified only by the pseudonym "Mia."

The former personal assistant to Combs has returned for her third day.

Last week, she detailed repeated incidents of violence and abuse she was subjected to while working for the 55-year-old music mogul, including allegations of sexual assault.

On Monday, she was asked about her previous experiences as a personal assistant, and shared she worked for comedian and Wayne's World star Mike Myers – as well as Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman – before she was employed by Diddy.

She said one of the requests Myers gave her was to "set up a private and confidential tour of the CIA by corresponding with Secret Service agents and government officials."

Warning to Defense

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

The defense has been warned about its line of questioning.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have squared off over accusations that Combs' attorney, Brian Steel, has resorted to "harassing and humiliating" Mia on the stand by yelling at her and challenging her with "sarcastic and argumentative" questioning.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey also shot down dozens of social media posts Steel has entered into evidence as having nothing to do with her credibility.

In response, Judge Arun Subramanian said he hasn’t heard Steel yell or be sarcastic but agreed that Steel has asked improper and argumentative questions.

He warned the defense attorney to reconsider his line of questioning, as it may seem like he is trying to purposely taint the jury. The judge added the questions he deemed improper would be struck from the record.

Mia and Cassie

cassie ventura text messages sean diddy combs abuse testimony
Source: MEGA

Mia was friends with Cassie Ventura

Mia was asked about her relationship with Comb's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, to which she replied the two were "very close" but that she was "not allowed to tell her the truth" about the rapper, whom she referred to on the stand by his nickname, "Puff"

"Whatever story Puff told me, I had to uphold that." Mia said, adding that "One of the worst parts was being put in the middle and having to cover up for Puff to Cass, which he forced me to do constantly."

Mia further detailed the lengths Combs would go through to keep his control, revealing that he even put tracking devices on Ventura's car to keep track of her.

The witness confessed: "I'm not sure what he’s capable of. I was terrified."

Warning to Cassie

cassie ventura eyebrow gash bedframe southern distric new york
Source: Department of Justice

Photos of Combs' alleged abuse showed a gash above Ventura's eye.

Defense attorney Steel asked Mia if she ever told Ventura that she should leave Combs.

"Not in the way I wish I could have," Mia responded.

"I remember covering for him when he forced me to and feeling terrible about it. However, if I didn’t, he would’ve taken me away from her."

