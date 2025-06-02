Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: New Testimony Drags Mike Myers and the CIA Into 'Sex Fiend' Rapper's Horror-Show Court Proceedings

Back on the stand for a third day is a woman identified only by the pseudonym "Mia."

The former personal assistant to Combs has returned for her third day.

Last week, she detailed repeated incidents of violence and abuse she was subjected to while working for the 55-year-old music mogul, including allegations of sexual assault.

On Monday, she was asked about her previous experiences as a personal assistant, and shared she worked for comedian and Wayne's World star Mike Myers – as well as Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman – before she was employed by Diddy.

She said one of the requests Myers gave her was to "set up a private and confidential tour of the CIA by corresponding with Secret Service agents and government officials."