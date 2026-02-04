Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom 'Demands Clapback Doc' After Her Son Was Savaged in Netflix Show

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mother has demanded a clapback documentary after a Netflix show criticizes her son.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mother has demanded a clapback documentary after a Netflix show criticizes her son.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 4 2026

Hip-hop honcho Sean "Diddy" Combs has a powerful ally as he serves his 50-month prison sentence on prostitution charges – his mom, Janice Combs, who is helming a "response documentary" to counter the explosive claims in Netflix's Sean Combs: The Reckoning, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Janice is furious. She thinks the Netflix documentary is a character assassination," an insider said. "She wants the record corrected – loudly."

Mom Orders Diddy Fight Back

Sources said Janice Combs is allegedly helming a response documentary to counter claims made in Netflix's 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.'
Source: MEGA

Sources said Janice Combs is allegedly helming a response documentary to counter claims made in Netflix's 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.'

According to sources, there are years of family videos, studio sessions, behind-the-scenes clips and glowing testimonials to prop up the rapper, who was acquitted of sex trafficking after being accused of forcing women to engage in drug-fueled orgies known as "freak offs."

Diddy has denied all wrongdoing. Another source said Janice is ordering her son's team to fight back, allegedly telling them they cannot let accusations of misconduct stand.

The source added: "Trust me – no one says no to Janice."

Janice Combs Demands Last Word

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mother is 'personally organizing a film rebuttal as he serves a 50-month prison sentence.'
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mother is 'personally organizing a film rebuttal as he serves a 50-month prison sentence.'

An exec told RadarOnline.com: "There's enough for multiple films. It's part biography, part rebuttal, part reputation rebuild."

And according to insiders, Janice isn't delegating – she's dialing.

"She's calling people personally to participate. She's relentless," another source said.

Whether the film ever sees the light of day remains to be seen, but moles say one thing is crystal clear: Janice Combs wants the last word.

