EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trolled for Getting Backing From One of World's Most Notorious Convicted Rapists — 'Is That the Best He Can Get?'

Insiders said the letter was passed to Tyson, 59, during a private meeting with one of Combs' closest associates and then delivered during the ex-boxer's visit to Washington in November.

Trump has told reporters Combs "asked me for a pardon," adding that the request from the Bad Boy Records founder came "through a letter."

A source said, "Mike was approached quietly by someone very close to Diddy and asked to do what was framed as a personal favor. He was handed a sealed letter and only then told it was a direct appeal to Trump for a presidential pardon. That immediately put him in an awkward spot. He understood the gravity of what he was being asked to carry and who it involved."

"Mike admitted he was uncomfortable, but he also didn't push back and agreed to deliver it when he already had business at the White House," the insider claimed. "He did exactly what Diddy's camp requested and passed the letter on without adding anything of his own. Still, among people who later heard about it, the reaction was disbelief more than anything else. Given Mike's past and reputation, a lot of observers were openly asking, 'Is that the best he can get?!' because of the optics."