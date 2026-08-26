EXCLUSIVE: Diddy's Former Danity Kane Protégé Dawn Richard Claims He 'Groped Her and Left Her Locked in Car' Fearing for Her Life
Aug. 26 2026, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with a new lawsuit from his former Danity Kane protégé Dawn Richard, who claims the music mogul groped her without consent and left her locked inside a car, fearing for her life, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Richard filed the complaint against Combs in New York Supreme Court on August 25 under the city's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and has demanded a jury trial.
Richard Alleges Combs Repeatedly Groped Her
Richard, who worked under Combs as a member of Danity Kane before joining Diddy – Dirty Money, claims the Bad Boy founder wielded "extraordinary control" over her career, compensation, schedule and movement.
The singer alleges that between approximately 2009 and 2011, Combs repeatedly entered her changing room at Daddy's House recording studio while she was undressed and made sexual advances toward her.
Richard claims Combs "groped" her bare buttocks and touched her chest near her b------ without her consent, despite a female stylist being available to adjust her wardrobe.
Richard Claims She Was Trapped
She alleges she covered her chest, attempted to swat his hands away, and expressly told him not to touch her — but claims Combs continued touching and smacking her buttocks.
Richard further claims Combs used his control over her career to coerce her, allegedly telling her in substance that if she followed his instructions and allowed him to "shape" her, she would "go to the top."
The lawsuit alleges Combs retaliated against Richard for resisting his advances by denying her vocal parts, removing her from songs, preventing her from performing, cutting off her microphone, and withholding compensation and professional opportunities.
In another disturbing allegation, Richard claims a December 2010 confrontation at SIR Studios in Manhattan ended with her being trapped inside Combs' Bentley.
Richard Claims Bodyguard Locked Her Inside
According to the complaint, Richard objected after Combs repeatedly referred to her and another female artist as "b------." She claims Combs then stepped toward her, raised his arm and swung his fist toward her face.
Richard alleges a bodyguard subsequently removed her from the studio, forced her into Combs' Bentley and locked the doors.
The singer claims the vehicle had no interior door handles and that her phone, coat and belongings remained inside the studio. Richard alleges she was eventually left alone inside the dark vehicle on a winter night with the ignition off and no heat.
Richard Claims She Feared Disappearing
She claims she screamed for help and experienced "sheer panic" while fearing she might never be released.
According to the lawsuit, Richard managed to use another woman's phone before being left alone to call her father, who drove from Baltimore to New York after she told him she feared she could "go missing."
Richard claims that after being released from the Bentley several hours later, she was taken inside SIR Studios and locked in a room before eventually being reunited with her father.
The state-court battle follows Richard's 2024 federal lawsuit against Combs.
In June, a federal judge declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over her gender-motivated violence claim and dismissed it without prejudice, allowing Richard to pursue the claim in an appropriate state court.