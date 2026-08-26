EXCLUSIVE: Diddy's Former Danity Kane Protégé Dawn Richard Claims He 'Groped Her and Left Her Locked in Car' Fearing for Her Life

She alleges she covered her chest, attempted to swat his hands away, and expressly told him not to touch her — but claims Combs continued touching and smacking her buttocks.

Richard further claims Combs used his control over her career to coerce her, allegedly telling her in substance that if she followed his instructions and allowed him to "shape" her, she would "go to the top."

The lawsuit alleges Combs retaliated against Richard for resisting his advances by denying her vocal parts, removing her from songs, preventing her from performing, cutting off her microphone, and withholding compensation and professional opportunities.

In another disturbing allegation, Richard claims a December 2010 confrontation at SIR Studios in Manhattan ended with her being trapped inside Combs' Bentley.