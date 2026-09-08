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EXCLUSIVE: Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney 'Battling for Dominance,' Claims Body Language Expert — 'There's a Power Struggle'

A photo of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's relationship began to bubble in June 2025.

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Sept. 8 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney's high-profile romance might not be so sweet underneath, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After the couple was spotted kissing during a romantic gondola ride in Venice, their makeout session was analyzed by celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman, who suggested a "power struggle" was present between the two entertainment industry heavyweights.

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Caught in 'Power Struggle'

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A photo of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA

A body language expert took a look at the pair's Venice outing.

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In the photos, Braun, 45, and Sweeney, 28, held hands, linked arms, and smooched throughout the duration of their ride. However, Honigman, speaking for Casino.ca, indicated, "The couple's body language in Venice indicates somewhat of a power struggle, where Scooter Braun currently has the upper hand, but Sydney Sweeney is a strong claimant to the crown."

She described Braun as holding "dominance," pointing toward signs like placing his hand on her knee in a "controlling gesture." The body language expert claimed he was "pinning his actress girlfriend down," adding, "It means that he doesn't want to lose her, and that he's making sure she's at his side."

The tension in his fingers, Honigman speculated, lends "a domineering air to the gesture," pushing it beyond the bounds of standard intimacy.

Further, Honigman examined the pair's hand-holding, which she claimed was a sign of a "literal upper hand" for Braun. She said, "They're holding hands romantically, but there is no hiding the fact that he is in charge."

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Sydney Sweeney Pushes Back Against Scooter Braun's 'Dominance'

A photo of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA

Sweeney's body language was compared to the animal kingdom.

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While Braun is currently on top, Sweeney apparently does make an effort to take back some control. Honigman points to moments on the gondola ride where she "expands her arm to the side."

She also noticed that when Braun and Sweeney "walk side by side," the Euphoria star acts similarly.

The body language increases "the perceived size of her frame, so that she's seen to take up more space."

Honigman likened Sweeney's move to animalistic behavior.

"In the animal kingdom, animals will fluff their fur or inflate their bodies in order to appear bigger, which signals strength and power," she explained. "This is Sydney's way of trying to make things a bit more equal between herself and her beau."

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Scooter Braun Finds Dominance 'Natural'

A photo of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA

The battle between the pair is apparently quiet.

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Braun, known as a top music mogul, is often seen taking charge in life. According to Honigman, he appears to enjoy having that dominance, seeing it as "natural" even in a relationship.

However, "Sydney is giving him a run for his money."

Honigman added, "There's a power struggle playing out between the lovebirds. They're both being amiable about it; the conflict is clandestine, but they're quietly battling it out for dominance."

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Sweeney Sweeney Ditched Jonathan Davino Before New Romance

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A photo of Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney left Jonathan Davino just three months before she was linked to Braun.

Sweeney and Braun first became the object of speculation in June 2025 after being spotted spending time together at Jeff Bezos and Sánchez's wedding festivities, just three months after the movie star called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

Later that summer, they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. However, they didn't technically go public with their relationship until April 2026, when Braun was spotted with Sweeney at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere.

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