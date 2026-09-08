EXCLUSIVE: Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney 'Battling for Dominance,' Claims Body Language Expert — 'There's a Power Struggle'

In the photos, Braun, 45, and Sweeney, 28, held hands, linked arms, and smooched throughout the duration of their ride. However, Honigman, speaking for Casino.ca, indicated, "The couple's body language in Venice indicates somewhat of a power struggle, where Scooter Braun currently has the upper hand, but Sydney Sweeney is a strong claimant to the crown."

She described Braun as holding "dominance," pointing toward signs like placing his hand on her knee in a "controlling gesture." The body language expert claimed he was "pinning his actress girlfriend down," adding, "It means that he doesn't want to lose her, and that he's making sure she's at his side."

The tension in his fingers, Honigman speculated, lends "a domineering air to the gesture," pushing it beyond the bounds of standard intimacy.

Further, Honigman examined the pair's hand-holding, which she claimed was a sign of a "literal upper hand" for Braun. She said, "They're holding hands romantically, but there is no hiding the fact that he is in charge."