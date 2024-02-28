Estate of Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Sued by Driver Injured in Drunken Motorcycle Accident That Claimed NHL Star's Life

Nic Kerdiles’ estate was hit with a lawsuit by the man involved in the crash that took the NHL star’s life. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Da’Shaun Williamson claimed he was involved in the Nashville accident on September 23, 2023.

Source: @nickerdiles/instagram

Williamson said Kerdiles was driving his motorcycle on Wheless Street toward the intersection with 14th Avenue North. Williamson said he was driving on 14th Avenue North around 3 AM. He claimed Kerdiles drove his motorcycle into the intersection “causing a collision” with his vehicle.

“Kerdiles, decedent, is at fault for the collision,” the suit read. Williamson said Kerdiles did not have the “right-of-way” as he entered the intersection. The suit said Williamson “had the right-of-way.” Williamson accused Kerdiles of having failed to yield and failed to obey the stop sign at the intersection. In addition, he said Savannah Chrisley’s ex failed to pay proper attention and failed to drive at a reasonable speed “considering the traffic upon and conditions of the roadway.”

Source: @nickerdiles/instagram

In addition, Williamson pointed out that Kerdiles was driving under the influence of alcohol “beyond the legal limit at the time of the collision.” The suit accused Kerdiles of failing to exercise “due care” to avoid colliding with Williamson, “and by failing to devote full time and attention to driving his motorcycle under the existing circumstances to avoid endangering life, limb or property.”

Williamson said he suffered injuries and incurred medical bills because of the collision. He said he suffered lost wages, loss of earning capacity, and other out-of-pocket expenses. The lawsuit demanded more than $25k in damages from Kerdiles’ estate.

Source: @nickerdiles/instagram

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the Davidson County Medical’s Examiner determined Kerdiles died from blunt force trauma. The official report noted that the 29-year-old had a BAC of .124% at the time of his death. The legal limit in Tennessee is .08. Hours before the crash, Kerdiles posted a photo of him riding the motorcycle.

After his death, Kerdiless' mom Nathalie, and dad Michel asked the court to appoint them executors of their late son’s estate. Court records showed the NHL star drafted his will on December 22, 2022 — only nine months before his death.

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah and Nic were engaged in December 2018 but called it off in 2020. Savannah's parents, Todd and Julie, commented on the tragic death.

They said, "Nic was a treasured friend of the entire. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable."