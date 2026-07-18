EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's 'Weird' Lifetime Habit Revealed by Her Daughter Princess Eugenie
July 18 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has long been known for her unconventional approach to royal life, but one of her most surprising habits has nothing to do with public appearances, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the disgraced ex-duchess' daughter, Princess Eugenie, 36, the royal exile has an enduring dislike of chocolate, a preference which left the princess admitting she found her mother's taste "weird."
Sarah Ferguson's Bizarre Chocolate Dislike Exposed
The unusual revelation first emerged in a 2021 interview, offering a rare glimpse into the private eating habits of the royal family.
While King Charles, 77, is known for skipping lunch and Prince William, 44, has spoken of his fondness for traditional comfort food, Ferguson's aversion to one of the world's most popular treats stands out as one of the family's more unexpected culinary quirks.
The comments have resurfaced as renewed attention falls on the York family following Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's gradual return to public engagements amid their parents' ongoing joint shame over their links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
A source claimed, "Sarah has never pretended to enjoy foods simply because people expect her to. She has always had very individual tastes, and her dislike of chocolate has become one of those family stories everyone knows. Even those closest to her still joke about it."
The insider added: "Eugenie has always teased her mother over her dislike of chocolate because most people cannot imagine turning it down. Sarah has never changed her mind, though, and she happily reaches for savory food instead. It is one of those quirks that have become part of her personality."
Princess Eugenie Responds to Mom's 'Weird' Food Habits
Speaking in 2021, Eugenie explained exactly why her mother's preferences had always puzzled her. She said: '"She doesn't like chocolate, which I've always found weird, but loves mackerel, which I've also always found weird!"'
Ferguson's eating habits have attracted attention over the years.
Following intense media scrutiny surrounding the Epstein scandal and the controversy surrounding her former husband, the ex-Prince Andrew, 66, Ferguson reportedly spent time at the exclusive Mayrlife wellness retreat in Austria, where accommodation can cost around $3,500 a night.
Reports at the time claimed she preferred eating privately in her suite rather than joining other guests in the communal dining rooms.
Ferguson is said to have ordered meals through room service during her stay, favoring dishes including bresaola with mozzarella and grilled chicken as part of the spa's carefully managed wellness program.
Princess Anne's Black Banana Obsession Revealed
She is not the only member of the royal family with distinctive food preferences.
The late Queen Elizabeth II was widely reported to enjoy kippers for breakfast, while Princess Anne, 75, has long been said to favor bananas only after they have ripened to the point that their skins have turned almost entirely black.
Charles, meanwhile, has maintained his long-established habit of avoiding lunch altogether, although reports have suggested he has recently begun eating half an avocado during the middle of the day on medical advice as he continues to battle cancer.
The renewed focus on the York family comes as Eugenie and her sister, Beatrice, 37, have resumed a more visible public role following months away from the spotlight.
Earlier this summer, they joined other members of the royal family at the wedding of their cousin Peter Phillips to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in the Cotswolds, marking one of their highest-profile appearances together in recent months.
Although food habits may seem trivial compared with the pressures of royal life, Eugenie's remarks offered a rare insight into the lighter side of family relationships, revealing that even inside one of the world's most famous households, relatives still delight in teasing one another over their most unusual tastes.