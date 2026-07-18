EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's 'Weird' Lifetime Habit Revealed by Her Daughter Princess Eugenie

The unusual revelation first emerged in a 2021 interview, offering a rare glimpse into the private eating habits of the royal family.

While King Charles, 77, is known for skipping lunch and Prince William, 44, has spoken of his fondness for traditional comfort food, Ferguson's aversion to one of the world's most popular treats stands out as one of the family's more unexpected culinary quirks.

The comments have resurfaced as renewed attention falls on the York family following Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's gradual return to public engagements amid their parents' ongoing joint shame over their links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A source claimed, "Sarah has never pretended to enjoy foods simply because people expect her to. She has always had very individual tastes, and her dislike of chocolate has become one of those family stories everyone knows. Even those closest to her still joke about it."

The insider added: "Eugenie has always teased her mother over her dislike of chocolate because most people cannot imagine turning it down. Sarah has never changed her mind, though, and she happily reaches for savory food instead. It is one of those quirks that have become part of her personality."