EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's 'Wasteful and Pointless' Daily Diet Requirement to Personal Chef Revealed While at $40Million Royal Lodge

As RadarOnline.com has reported, shamed ex-Duchess of York Fergie, 66, spent years living at the sprawling $40million Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park alongside her former husband, the ex- Prince Andrew , also 66 – despite the pair divorcing decades ago.

Sarah Ferguson 's extravagant royal lifestyle has come under fresh scrutiny after claims emerged that staff at Royal Lodge were ordered to prepare a large cream cake every day regardless of whether it was eaten – a practice former employees reportedly viewed as emblematic of the excess surrounding the York household during its most privileged years.

New allegations about life behind the gates of the multimillion-dollar estate now appear in Andrew Lownie's book Entitled, which chronicles the fortunes and controversies surrounding the former Duke and Duchess of York.

According to accounts cited in the book, household staff were instructed to prepare a fresh cream cake daily for Ferguson, while other employees and personal services were allegedly retained despite being rarely used.

Lownie wrote: "Another member of staff told filmmaker Dominic Morgan, 'Every day, the chef was ordered to make a sizeable cream cake.'

"If it wasn't eaten, it was thrown away, and a fresh one baked the next day, regardless."

One former royal household source said: "To many members of staff, the cake became a symbol of a culture where appearances and routine mattered more than practicality. Whether it was eaten or not was almost irrelevant – the expectation was that it would be there every single day."

The source added, "Looking back, some employees regarded it as completely wasteful and pointless.

"At a time when households across the country were becoming increasingly conscious of waste, the idea that perfectly good food could simply be discarded struck many people as difficult to justify."