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EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Prince Andrew Is Being Frozen Out From Public Tributes In Latest Massive Blow to His Ego

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor could soon see his name ripped off public tributes.

June 24 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Andrew Windsor is facing the symbolic loss of one of the last public honors still bearing his name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Officials in New Zealand began considering whether a remote Antarctic plateau named after the Duke of York should be renamed amid continuing scrutiny of the disgraced royal.

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Andrew Windsor Faces Map Erasure

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Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is facing the symbolic loss of a public honor.

The disgraced ex-Duke of York, 66, has found himself at the center of a debate involving a 24,000-foot plateau in Antarctica's Queen Elizabeth Range currently bearing his name.

The discussion emerged after a member of the public lodged a complaint questioning whether Andrew should continue to be commemorated on official maps.

Documents released under New Zealand's Official Information Act reveal government officials subsequently explored the process that would be required if a name change were to be pursued, including whether Buckingham Palace would need to be consulted.

The plateau sits alongside geographical features named after King Charles, 77, and Princess Anne, 75, making Andrew's inclusion increasingly contentious for some observers.

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Officials Weigh Name Change

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

New Zealand officials have explored the dynamic rules for name changes.

A source familiar with the discussions told us: "What might once have been viewed as an unremarkable royal tribute has become much more complicated because of Andrew's public standing. There is a feeling among some officials that geographical honors should reflect individuals whose reputations remain broadly intact, and that inevitably raises questions about whether his name still belongs there."

The insider added, "No decision has been made, but the very fact that the issue is being considered illustrates how dramatically perceptions of Andrew have changed. A few years ago, the idea of revisiting a royal naming designation would have been almost unthinkable."

According to correspondence obtained by local media, officials discussed several possible options after the complaint was received. One proposal reportedly involved replacing Andrew's name with that of another member of the Royal Family.

The suggestion was ultimately dismissed.

Instead, attention has focused on either assigning an entirely new name to the plateau or removing the existing designation altogether.

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Royal Ties Keep Fading

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

A special committee dismissed a proposal to use another royal name.

Another source said, "There is a growing view that Andrew is gradually disappearing from public commemorations and honorary associations. Whether it involves military links, patronages, or symbolic recognitions such as place names, institutions are increasingly reluctant to be associated with him."

"For someone who spent decades as a prominent working royal, that represents a remarkable shift," the insider continued. The debate is no longer about whether he will return to public duties – it is about whether existing tributes connected to him should remain in place."

The Antarctic Naming Committee is expected to revisit the matter later this year, although no formal recommendation has yet been made.

The controversy marks another difficult chapter for Andrew, whose public reputation collapsed following his association with convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The fallen ex-duke has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has not been convicted of any criminal offense connected to the allegations that have surrounded him.

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Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew has largely disappeared from public-facing monarchal life.

His standing within the monarchy has also diminished significantly in recent years.

Andrew no longer carries out official royal duties and has largely disappeared from public-facing royal life.

Questions over the future of the Antarctic plateau may appear largely symbolic, but royal commentators note symbols matter within institutions built on history, tradition, and public perception.

A source said: "As officials weigh the future of one of the coldest landmarks on Earth, Andrew faces the prospect of becoming increasingly absent not only from royal life but from the map itself. He is now facing truly being frozen out of any honor bearing his toxic name, and it will be another blow to his famously inflated ego."

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