EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Prince Andrew Is Being Frozen Out From Public Tributes In Latest Massive Blow to His Ego

A source familiar with the discussions told us: "What might once have been viewed as an unremarkable royal tribute has become much more complicated because of Andrew's public standing. There is a feeling among some officials that geographical honors should reflect individuals whose reputations remain broadly intact, and that inevitably raises questions about whether his name still belongs there."

The insider added, "No decision has been made, but the very fact that the issue is being considered illustrates how dramatically perceptions of Andrew have changed. A few years ago, the idea of revisiting a royal naming designation would have been almost unthinkable."

According to correspondence obtained by local media, officials discussed several possible options after the complaint was received. One proposal reportedly involved replacing Andrew's name with that of another member of the Royal Family.

The suggestion was ultimately dismissed.

Instead, attention has focused on either assigning an entirely new name to the plateau or removing the existing designation altogether.