EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Battered With Brutal Three-Word Nickname As She Continues Her Life 'On the Run'

According to our sources, Ferguson felt increasingly abandoned after she and Andrew were removed from Royal Lodge under the orders of King Charles, 77, amid the continuing controversy surrounding Andrew's association with sex trafficker Epstein.

One insider said the duchess believed her years of loyalty would guarantee long-term protection from both Andrew and the wider royal institution.

The source added: "Sarah genuinely thought there was an understanding between them that, despite everything, they would continue protecting one another privately as they always had after the divorce. Instead, she feels she was left carrying much of the emotional and social damage alone while Andrew quietly disappeared back under royal protection."

Friends claim Ferguson now speaks to Andrew far less frequently than before, despite remaining "technically" in contact with the disgraced royal exile.

One pal said the split in their living arrangements has intensified feelings of resentment and betrayal.

They added, "Sarah feels Andrew did not do enough to help her once they lost Royal Lodge. From her perspective, she sacrificed years of her life defending him publicly and privately, only to end up effectively sofa-surfing while he remains protected by royal structures."