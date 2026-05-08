EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Battered With Brutal Three-Word Nickname As She Continues Her Life 'On the Run'
May 7 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has been branded a "high-society grifter" by critics within royal circles as the ex-Duchess of York's once famously inseparable relationship with the former Prince Andrew continues to fracture in the aftermath of the pair's joint Jeffrey Epstein scandal – leaving her drifting between friends' homes and luxury hideaways far from royal life.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Ferguson, 66, and Andrew, also 66, spent decades bizarrely cultivating an unusually close bond despite divorcing in 1996.
Sarah Ferguson Living A 'Nomadic' Lifestyle
The pair continued sharing the 31-room, $40million Royal Lodge residence in Windsor after Ferguson returned to live there in 2008, with the former duchess once describing them as "the happiest divorced couple in the world."
Their unconventional arrangement survived years of scandal, public ridicule, and financial troubles, but insiders now claim the fallout surrounding Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein has permanently altered the relationship.
Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing connected to Epstein.
Friends of Ferguson tell us she is now living a "nomadic" existence, moving between contacts in Ireland, Dubai, the United States, and a luxury Alpine resort while relying heavily on the goodwill of her steadily declining circle of pals.
A 'High-Society Grifter'
One source close to the former couple said Ferguson had become deeply isolated as the scandal consumed their lives and destroyed the stability they once relied upon together.
The insider added, "Sarah spent years standing loyally beside Andrew while almost everyone else distanced themselves from him. She defended him privately, remained at Royal Lodge, and genuinely believed they would continue facing the fallout together no matter how bad things became. But over time, the pressure, humiliation, and social exile surrounding the Epstein scandal changed the dynamic between them."
Another royal insider said, "There are people within elite social circles who now cruelly refer to Sarah as a 'high-society grifter' because she's effectively moving from place to place depending on wealthy friends for support. She's basically living the life of an upmarket con-woman, on the run. She hates that perception because she always saw herself as part of a royal partnership, not someone surviving on favors and temporary arrangements."
King Charles III Decision Deepened Rift
According to our sources, Ferguson felt increasingly abandoned after she and Andrew were removed from Royal Lodge under the orders of King Charles, 77, amid the continuing controversy surrounding Andrew's association with sex trafficker Epstein.
One insider said the duchess believed her years of loyalty would guarantee long-term protection from both Andrew and the wider royal institution.
The source added: "Sarah genuinely thought there was an understanding between them that, despite everything, they would continue protecting one another privately as they always had after the divorce. Instead, she feels she was left carrying much of the emotional and social damage alone while Andrew quietly disappeared back under royal protection."
Friends claim Ferguson now speaks to Andrew far less frequently than before, despite remaining "technically" in contact with the disgraced royal exile.
One pal said the split in their living arrangements has intensified feelings of resentment and betrayal.
They added, "Sarah feels Andrew did not do enough to help her once they lost Royal Lodge. From her perspective, she sacrificed years of her life defending him publicly and privately, only to end up effectively sofa-surfing while he remains protected by royal structures."
The ex-duchess is said to have spent periods staying with a shrinking network of wealthy friends overseas while also hiding away at an Alpine resort to avoid public scrutiny.
Rooms at the luxury destination reportedly cost as much as $3,000 a night, though insiders tell us Ferguson has instead been staying in modest staff accommodations as she can no longer afford the hotel's full rates.
For years, Ferguson publicly insisted her connection with Andrew remained unbreakable despite divorce, scandal, and constant tabloid attention.
She often described their unusual domestic arrangement with affection, explaining they occupied separate bedrooms at Royal Lodge but still met daily for afternoon tea.
Now, according to those close to the former duchess, the relationship that once defined both their lives has become overshadowed by exhaustion, disappointment, and the lingering damage caused by the Epstein furore.