EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Wrote Foreword for Book by Holistic Healer 'She's Hiding Out With' as Epstein Scandal Rages

The book blurb states: "The Beautiful Language of the Heart chronicles the powerful, transformational journey of Vaughn, a young man with nonspeaking autism. He emerges from years of isolation to discover his gifts and communicate in ways that transcend words. This deeply moving, remarkably tender, and heart-warming story touches on universal themes of healing, connection, and self-discovery that apply to us all. It's a story of evolving through pain, of finding joy, and of embracing the unimaginable beauty of one's true self."

Our source added Ferguson has always seen spiritual retreats as a way to "quiet the noise" surrounding her life. Neitlich is said to have hosted Ferguson at her Montecito home in the past.

Friends believe the duchess may once again be turning to similar practices, including meditation, energy healing, and wellness routines designed to restore emotional equilibrium.

Ferguson is also thought to have been traveling between multiple locations, including Switzerland, Ireland, and the US, staying with a network of loyal friends. Among those said to have offered support is Priscilla Presley, who is said to have opened her Los Angeles guest house to Ferguson in recognition of their longstanding friendship - though she has denied this.

Another insider said: "At the moment, Sarah isn't anchored to any one place and is instead moving between a handful of close, trusted friends who are offering both a place to stay and much-needed emotional backing."

They added: "Living in that kind of unsettled, transient way - on top of the intense pressure she is facing - has only heightened her need to find stability elsewhere, which is why she is leaning more heavily into grounding practices like holistic healing to regain a sense of balance."

Sources claimed Ferguson has also been revisiting wellness clinics in Europe, including exclusive retreats known for their privacy and therapeutic programs.