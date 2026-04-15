EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Wrote Foreword for Book by Holistic Healer 'She's Hiding Out With' as Epstein Scandal Rages
April 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
The disgraced ex-Duchess of York wrote the foreword for a book titled The Beautiful Language of the Heart, authored by the holistic healer, sources told RadarOnline.com, who is sheltering her from the fallout from her Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Shamed Ferguson, 66 – who has been in hiding since December – is said to be seeking refuge with spiritualist Anamika Neitlich, who previously supported her during a 2010 crisis.
Sarah Ferguson Turns to Holistic Healing
Sources also told us she is staying with the healer in a "desperate bid to realign her chakras" as she retreats from public life following mounting personal and reputational pressures.
Ferguson has not been publicly seen since attending her granddaughter's christening in London on December 12, sparking huge speculation about her current whereabouts.
The former Duchess of York has been navigating the continued fallout from her past friendship with the late pedophile sex trafficker Epstein.
Known for her jet-setting lifestyle, her sudden disappearance has led to reports she is moving between properties owned by close friends across the US and Europe, while seeking emotional support and privacy.
Sarah Ferguson's 'Desperate' Move
A source familiar with her movements told us: "Seeking out a holistic healer is, for Sarah, a very intentional and personal step toward restoring some sense of inner stability – she genuinely – and, frankly, a bit desperately – believes that approaches like chakra work, meditation and spiritual healing can help her make sense of the emotional strain she has been under and begin to process it in a more grounded way."
The insider added: "It speaks volumes about just how overwhelmed she has become in recent months, and how dramatically she has stepped back from the highly visible, socially driven life she once embraced so confidently."
Duchess Faces Quiet Battle for Control
"Ferguson has a well-established pattern of turning to alternative and holistic therapies at moments when she feels emotionally overwhelmed or at a personal low point, and this situation appears to be following that same trajectory – she is actively seeking out a sense of calm, mental clarity, and emotional steadiness," the source noted.
"For her, these kinds of retreats are not just about relaxation, they are a way of shutting out the external pressures and constant scrutiny – a deliberate effort to quiet the noise surrounding her life and regain a sense of control."
Radar can reveal Ferguson wrote in Neitlich's book: "I am totally delighted to introduce you to one of the most unique stories in the world. It's an inspiring example of what's possible in finding yourself... so don't give up on anyone and don't give up on yourself."
Transient Lifestyle Heightens Need for Balance
The book blurb states: "The Beautiful Language of the Heart chronicles the powerful, transformational journey of Vaughn, a young man with nonspeaking autism. He emerges from years of isolation to discover his gifts and communicate in ways that transcend words. This deeply moving, remarkably tender, and heart-warming story touches on universal themes of healing, connection, and self-discovery that apply to us all. It's a story of evolving through pain, of finding joy, and of embracing the unimaginable beauty of one's true self."
Our source added Ferguson has always seen spiritual retreats as a way to "quiet the noise" surrounding her life. Neitlich is said to have hosted Ferguson at her Montecito home in the past.
Friends believe the duchess may once again be turning to similar practices, including meditation, energy healing, and wellness routines designed to restore emotional equilibrium.
Ferguson is also thought to have been traveling between multiple locations, including Switzerland, Ireland, and the US, staying with a network of loyal friends. Among those said to have offered support is Priscilla Presley, who is said to have opened her Los Angeles guest house to Ferguson in recognition of their longstanding friendship - though she has denied this.
Another insider said: "At the moment, Sarah isn't anchored to any one place and is instead moving between a handful of close, trusted friends who are offering both a place to stay and much-needed emotional backing."
They added: "Living in that kind of unsettled, transient way - on top of the intense pressure she is facing - has only heightened her need to find stability elsewhere, which is why she is leaning more heavily into grounding practices like holistic healing to regain a sense of balance."
Sources claimed Ferguson has also been revisiting wellness clinics in Europe, including exclusive retreats known for their privacy and therapeutic programs.