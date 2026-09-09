Sandra Bullock Admits She Struggled to Ask for Help While Caring for Late Love Bryan Randall During ALS Battle: 'I'm Always the Caretaker'

The beloved 62-year-old Hollywood star stepped away from her career to care for Randall during his three-year battle with the progressive nervous system disease, revealing, "I did what I had to do in the situation I was in."

Sandra Bullock came to realize she wasn't taking care of herself while serving as a caretaker.

The Oscar winner admitted, "I'm not good at asking for help. But I needed help, and I needed to ask for it in a way that was safe."

"I'm always a caretaker. Always," The Proposal star shared. "And I learned that I didn't take care of the person who was taking care of everybody else. And that was a big wake-up call for me."

Bullock revealed she “thankfully” had “a few angels” step up during Randall’s fight for life, helping the overwhelmed star find nurses and other vital resources as she cared for her ailing partner.

As for what the grueling experience taught her about herself, the Hollywood icon praised her younger sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, for sounding the "alarm" about her own well-being.

"I have an incredible sister, and she, in her worry for me, gave me like an alarm of going, ‘If you do not start taking care of you, something’s going to happen to you,’” Bullock shared of her sibling’s fears as the actress tirelessly cared for Randall, whom she began dating in 2015.