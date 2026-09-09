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Home > News > Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Admits She Struggled to Ask for Help While Caring for Late Love Bryan Randall During ALS Battle: 'I'm Always the Caretaker'

photo of Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Source: Good Hang with Amy Poehler/Youtube, META

Sandra Bullock opened up about caretaking for partner Bryan Randall during his fight with ALS.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

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Sandra Bullock confessed she struggled to ask for help while caring for her late partner, Bryan Randall, during his private battle with ALS, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The beloved 62-year-old Hollywood star stepped away from her career to care for Randall during his three-year battle with the progressive nervous system disease, revealing, "I did what I had to do in the situation I was in."

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Sandra Bullock Is 'Always' the Caretaker

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photo of Sandra Bullock
Source: Good Hang with Amy Poehler/Youtube

Sandra Bullock came to realize she wasn't taking care of herself while serving as a caretaker.

Bullock made the moving revelations during a Tuesday, September 8, appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast.

"I'm always a caretaker. Always," The Proposal star shared. "And I learned that I didn't take care of the person who was taking care of everybody else. And that was a big wake-up call for me."

The Oscar winner admitted, "I'm not good at asking for help. But I needed help, and I needed to ask for it in a way that was safe."

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Sandra Bullock's Sister Sounded the 'Alarm'

photo of Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock's sister warned her she needed to start taking care of herself.

Bullock revealed she “thankfully” had “a few angels” step up during Randall’s fight for life, helping the overwhelmed star find nurses and other vital resources as she cared for her ailing partner.

As for what the grueling experience taught her about herself, the Hollywood icon praised her younger sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, for sounding the "alarm" about her own well-being.

"I have an incredible sister, and she, in her worry for me, gave me like an alarm of going, ‘If you do not start taking care of you, something’s going to happen to you,’” Bullock shared of her sibling’s fears as the actress tirelessly cared for Randall, whom she began dating in 2015.

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'The Caretaker World Is Absolutely Underserved'

photo of Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock clarified everyone's caretaking situations are different.

Poehler told her guest, "You've spoken beautifully about being a caretaker to Brian, and there's a lot of caretakers listening."

Bullock noted, "The caretaker world is absolutely underserved."

Choosing her words carefully, the Practical Magic 2 star shared about Bryan and his private ALS battle, "I did what I had to do in the situation I was in. I didn't want to say anything out of turn on what anyone else experienced within that situation because everyone is experiencing something, their own journey with that."

Randall died on August 5, 2023, at age 57 following his fiercely private battle with ALS. By then, Bullock had already stepped away from acting, publicly explaining that she wanted to devote more time "at home" to her children and partner, while keeping the heartbreaking truth about Randall’s devastating illness completely under wraps.

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Sandra Bullock Can Only Speak to Her Own Situation

Photo of Bryan Randall
Source: MEGA

Bryan Randall took Louis and Laila Bullock on an ice cream shop run in Studio City, California, in 2018.

"There's so much to the story that would be of service, but my story, my slice of pie, and me and the kids, you know, that's all we can speak about," the Miss Congeniality star said, referencing her two adopted children, son Louis, 16, and daughter Laila, 12, whom Randall was helping raise at the time he became ill.

"It serves no purpose other than that I have the information. And I've met so many people whose family members have been diagnosed with ALS or a neurological disorder. I'm like, this is what I know," Bullock said about how she's interacted with others who were in a similar situation.

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