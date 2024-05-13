Sam Rubin's Autopsy Complete, Body Ready for Release After Death of KTLA's Cherished Entertainment Reporter
An autopsy has been completed on KTLA's cherished entertainment reporter Sam Rubin, RadarOnline.com has learned days after his sudden death at 64 sent shockwaves.
Rubin's official cause of death has been deferred pending additional investigation, online records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner revealed on Monday, reflecting that his postmortem examination was done and his body is ready for release.
The beloved journalist's family confirmed that he died on May 10. Sources said that he called in sick on Friday before suffering a heart attack later in the day at his home, going into full cardiac arrest.
Insiders said that Rubin was rushed to UCLA West Hills hospital by ambulance, but was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival.
His place of death was listed as a hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Coworkers are mourning the devastating loss of Rubin, who was last on the air Thursday morning and showed no outward signs of illness, according to KTLA.
Rubin joined KTLA 5 Morning News in 1991 and quickly stole the hearts of viewers with his witty commentary and captivating interviews with Tinseltown's hottest stars.
Tom Hanks famously dubbed him "The Moses of Hollywood Moguls."
Ben Stiller also sang his praises, fondly recalling how Rubin "made everyone feel comfortable" because he "loved actors and movies." The box office star said that interviews with him were "always fun and easy."
Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie, and four children.
His 16-year-old son, Colby, has since shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of his beloved father during an appearance on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, praising Rubin as a doting dad who was committed to making the world a brighter place.
"You are and always will be my hero," Colby shared while fighting back tears. "I never got to tell you that."
"You were the kindest soul," Colby added, revealing he will forever cherish the lessons he learned from his father over the years. "I can't believe you're gone. I love you so much."
KTLA released their own statement honoring his legacy, which noted that "his laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him."
"Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most," the statement continued. "Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time."