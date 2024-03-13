'General Hospital' Star Robyn Bernard Dead at 64, Body Discovered in Open Field
Another soap opera star has passed. General Hospital actress Robyn Bernard has died at 64, and the details surrounding her passing appear mysterious. Police discovered the actress' body in an open field in San Jacinto, CA, on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has confirmed per a press release.
The small city is located nearly 3 hours from Los Angeles. The field where she was discovered is near a residence listed for Bernard.
Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a death investigation call. Her time of death is listed as 4:05 AM, according to the press release.
Bernard's fingerprints helped the Riverside County Coroner identify her body, reported TMZ; however, RadarOnline.com is told by the captain of the coroner's office that this is standard procedure, and everyone is identified by either their prints or their ID.
As of this post, no cause of death has been determined.
RadarOnline.com has discovered Bernard's autopsy is scheduled for later today, and the results of a toxicology report can take several weeks. We can reveal that her next of kin has been notified.
This outlet has made several calls to law enforcement and the coroner's office and will keep our readers updated with any new information.
Bernard is a Texas native from Gladewater. She dreamed of being a star and eventually found her way to Tinseltown. She appeared in several small parts in the '80s on television shows like The Facts of Live, Simon & Simon, Diva, and Tour of Duty.
She dabbled in small parts until she scored her biggest role, playing Terry Brock on General Hospital. Bernard appeared on 145 episodes of the soap opera. Her last appearance was in 1990.
It appeared Bernard lived the quiet life in recent years. Her last role was in 2002 when she played a Psychologist in Voice from the High School, a little over an hour movie focused on tackling the struggles of life as a teen.
R.I.P.