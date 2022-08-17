Jailhouse Interview: Sicko Salman Rushdie Slasher Admits He Didn't Think Controversial Author Would Survive

The hunted writer was stabbed at least 10 times ahead of his scheduled lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12 and is now recovering from a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye.

As for whether Matar committed the act to honor Ayatollah Khomeini, that remains unanswered, but he did speak highly of the late Iranian supreme leader who issued a "fatwah" ordering the assassination of Rushdie over the publication of his book The Satanic Verses.

"I respect the ayatollah. I think he's a great person. That's as far as I will say about that," admitted Matar while speaking to the New York Post, often looking down and speaking flatly.