EXCLUSIVE: Sally Kirkland's Sad Final Days — Seventies Siren Struggled With Health and Money Issues Before Being Pushed Into Hospice Days Prior to Death
Dec. 15 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Hollywood legend Sally Kirkland spent her final days flat broke and in hospice care after battling crippling health issues, including dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 84-year-old actress – a veteran of more than 250 films and TV projects – developed devastating infections after fracturing multiple bones, according to a GoFundMe page created in November 2024.
Health Crisis Led to Hospice
"This past year Sally fractured her four bones in her neck, right wrist and her left hip," according to the page, which aimed to raise $65,000 for her medical expenses.
"While recovering, she developed two separate life-threatening infections."
Her injuries and infections "have required extensive hospitalizations and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover," the page said.
According to her rep, Michael Greene, she entered hospice care at a hospital in Palm Springs, California.
Famed for her mane of blond hair, Kirkland started out as a model, began acting in the '60s and was a member of Andy Warhol's Factory.
Award-Winning Career Spanned Decades
She's best known for starring in the 1987 comedy-drama Anna, which earned her an Academy Award nomination and won her a Golden Globe and an Independent Spirit Award.
Kirkland also worked with Hollywood heavyweights Robert Redford and Paul Newman in 1973's The Sting, appeared in 1991's JFK and the 2003 comedy Bruce Almighty.
More recently, she was a part of the star-studded cast of 80 for Brady, the film starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as massive Tom Brady fans.
Romantic Struggles Marked Her Life
The steamy siren was married twice – to musician Michael Jarrett and producer Mark Hebert – but both marriages lasted less than three years.
"It's hard to find a man who can handle my intensity," she once quipped.
Friends wrote on her GoFundMe page: "While she has meant so much to so many around her, she has never had the luxury of a life partner or children to lean on in difficult times."