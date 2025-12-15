EXCLUSIVE: Sally Kirkland's Sad Final Days — Seventies Siren Struggled With Health and Money Issues Before Being Pushed Into Hospice Days Prior to Death

"This past year Sally fractured her four bones in her neck, right wrist and her left hip," according to the page, which aimed to raise $65,000 for her medical expenses.

"While recovering, she developed two separate life-threatening infections."

Her injuries and infections "have required extensive hospitalizations and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover," the page said.

According to her rep, Michael Greene, she entered hospice care at a hospital in Palm Springs, California.

Famed for her mane of blond hair, Kirkland started out as a model, began acting in the '60s and was a member of Andy Warhol's Factory.