Reality Star SHOWDOWN: Safaree Samuels' Ex Erica Mena & Rumored New GF Kimbella Matos Face Off After 'Prostitute' Shade

"It's so funny how I never mention your stupid uneducated a-- in a good or bad way because we are both grown and on two different levels mentally, but money couldn't buy you a new p----, could it?" the model wrote in a statement on her Instagram Stories.

Matos told Mena to stop talking about her before calling out the reality star for "consistently calling other women prostitutes."

"Meanwhile you have slept with the whole industry for free," she alleged, a claim Mena denied. "This will be the last time that I would ever give you attention you're worthless & pointless and clearly, it's obvious because your marriage didn't last a second."