Ryan Seacrest Privately Laughing Off Nick Cannon's Jab: Sources
Ryan Seacrest got a kick out of comments made by Nick Cannon about the money he rakes in from his career in entertainment, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned from insiders.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Wild 'n Out host spoke out about his unconventional family dynamic and being a father to 11 children with six women, addressing a report from last fall claiming he spends $3 million in child support annually.
"That's not a lot of money. When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year," he told the outlet, setting the record straight about how hard he has to work. "Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 — times three. Because he does a lot."
Cannon certainly has a full plate, hosting two seasons a year of The Masked Singer as well as the freestyle comedy show he created in 2005 with season 21 around the corner. The former Drumline star recently traveled to Ireland to shoot 12 episodes of game show Beat Shazam — an opportunity that arose after Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in April with an undisclosed illness.
It was recently reported that Kelly Osbourne will work as the show's DJ to fill in for Foxx's daughter, Corinne, as she takes leave to help with her dad's recovery.
Insiders said that Seacrest simply laughed off the remarks made by Cannon in the column published on May 7 and didn't take them in any negative way considering the American Idol emcee has built a $450 million empire of his own through his TV, production, and radio work and "not a penny goes to child support."
Other insiders denied that Seacrest had any reaction.
Cannon, for his part, said he is learning to brush off the criticism about his choices.
"I'm really at a place now where I don't care what people know," Cannon said. "I'd rather just operate. It's more about really being a good person instead of telling people you're a good person."