Ryan Seacrest Privately Laughing Off Nick Cannon's Jab: Sources

"That's not a lot of money. When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year," he told the outlet, setting the record straight about how hard he has to work. "Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 — times three. Because he does a lot."

Cannon certainly has a full plate, hosting two seasons a year of The Masked Singer as well as the freestyle comedy show he created in 2005 with season 21 around the corner. The former Drumline star recently traveled to Ireland to shoot 12 episodes of game show Beat Shazam — an opportunity that arose after Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in April with an undisclosed illness.