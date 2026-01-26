Ryan Reynolds Sparks Fears He's Set to Spiral Back into Anxiety After His Blistering Takedowns of Justin Baldoni Were Exposed

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on set – allegations he denies.

Lawyers have clashed in a New York courtroom as Baldoni sought to have the case dismissed ahead of a potential trial scheduled for May.

At the same time, hundreds of sealed exhibits were released, including text messages showing Reynolds launching sustained, profane attacks on Baldoni while lobbying powerful agents.

Reynolds' messages, sent last summer to senior figures at William Morris Endeavor, where both men were represented, run to extraordinary lengths.

One rant exceeded 1,000 words and branded Baldoni a "predator," "fraud" and "sociopath."

In another message, Reynolds acknowledged his own state of mind, writing: "I know I sound angry, but I promise you I have way more rage in the tank. I just feel depleted and exhausted and, as they say, 'Keep away from the dying animal.'"