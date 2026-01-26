Ryan Reynolds Sparks Fears He's Set to Spiral Back into Anxiety After His Blistering Takedowns of Justin Baldoni Were Exposed
Jan. 26 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal rattled Ryan Reynolds is facing fresh concern in Hollywood after a cache of explosive text messages revealed the depth of his fury toward Justin Baldoni, prompting fears among friends the Deadpool actor could be pushed back into an anxiety spiral he has previously spoken about openly.
The controversy centers on the legal battle between 49-year-old Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, 38, and Baldoni, 42, her co-star in It Ends With Us.
Ryan Reynolds' Profane Rants Against Justin Baldoni Revealed
Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on set – allegations he denies.
Lawyers have clashed in a New York courtroom as Baldoni sought to have the case dismissed ahead of a potential trial scheduled for May.
At the same time, hundreds of sealed exhibits were released, including text messages showing Reynolds launching sustained, profane attacks on Baldoni while lobbying powerful agents.
Reynolds' messages, sent last summer to senior figures at William Morris Endeavor, where both men were represented, run to extraordinary lengths.
One rant exceeded 1,000 words and branded Baldoni a "predator," "fraud" and "sociopath."
In another message, Reynolds acknowledged his own state of mind, writing: "I know I sound angry, but I promise you I have way more rage in the tank. I just feel depleted and exhausted and, as they say, 'Keep away from the dying animal.'"
Friends Fear for Reynolds' Mental Health
Sources close to Reynolds said the tone of the texts has unsettled those who know his long history of anxiety.
One associate said: "People are worried now because Ryan has talked before about how stress tips him into overdrive. Reading these messages, it feels like he is running on fumes and pure adrenaline."
Reynolds has previously spoken candidly about his mental health.
In a 2021 Instagram post, he wrote: "One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety."
Friends now fear his wife's legal fight and renewed public scrutiny over his messages could aggravate those struggles.
WME Agents Cautious of Reynolds' Fury
Another source close to the situation said: "Ryan's instinct has always been to go into battle for Blake when he thinks she has been treated unfairly, and that hasn't changed here. But what's worrying people is how relentless this has become. The endless legal maneuvering, the need to stay on top of every detail, and the sheer fury pouring out in those messages all risk dragging him back into a headspace he's spent years learning how to keep under control."
The messages also underscore Reynolds' influence.
Baldoni was dropped by WME shortly after the film's release, a decision the agency has denied was linked to pressure from Reynolds or Lively.
In one exchange, agent Warren Zavala appeared cautious in his reply, telling Reynolds: "First of all, I love your writing. I've read this a couple times. I think we should chat. I can't respond in a way that plays at the same level."
The 'Polished Image' Cracks Under Legal Pressure
Reynolds' anger extended beyond Baldoni to studio executives and marketing decisions around It Ends With Us.
He demanded what he called an "unqualified, unreserved, full throat apology" for Lively and drafted statements he wanted issued immediately.
A Hollywood insider said the episode exposes the strain beneath Reynolds' polished image.
"Ryan has built a public persona around being easy-going, self-deprecating and endlessly likable, but people who understand anxiety know it often travels with a need for control and high internal standards. When events start to feel chaotic or unfair, that tension can tip into something much sharper, and that intensity is exactly what friends feel is coming through now," the source explained.
As the lawsuit inches toward a judge's decision, Reynolds has not commented publicly on the texts or concerns about his mental health, while those close to him watch nervously to see how the pressure unfolds.