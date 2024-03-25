Gruesome Video Shows Russian Guards Hunting Down Moscow Attack Suspect

Shocking video captured the moment Russian soldiers chased one of the Moscow terrorist attack suspects through the woods before capturing him, cutting off his ear and making him eat it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After the armed guards finally caught up to Rachabalizoda, the suspect is seen laying in the fetal position as the agent and dogs surrounded him.

In the gruesome video, Russian border guards and FSB agents frantically searched through the snowy woods for the suspect, who is accused of being one of the four alleged ISIS terrorists who opened fire at Crocus City concert hall on Friday night, killing 137.

One Russian soldier then repeatedly punched the suspect in the face as he screamed at him, "'He's a tramp! Where is your weapon? Your f------ weapon! What have you done with your weapon? I will search you now! Stand! Hit him again. Where are the rest?"

As the suspect denied having any weapons on him, another Russian soldier walked over and began kicking him. A third struck the suspect with the butt of his gun.

Another solider could be heard yelling at the suspect, "Stand or I'll set the dog on you!"