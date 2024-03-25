Gruesome Video Shows Russian Guards Hunting Down Moscow Attack Suspect
Shocking video captured the moment Russian soldiers chased one of the Moscow terrorist attack suspects through the woods before capturing him, cutting off his ear and making him eat it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Suspect Saidakrami Murodalii Rachabalizoda wailed in pain in the 90-second video shared on Telegram.
In the gruesome video, Russian border guards and FSB agents frantically searched through the snowy woods for the suspect, who is accused of being one of the four alleged ISIS terrorists who opened fire at Crocus City concert hall on Friday night, killing 137.
After the armed guards finally caught up to Rachabalizoda, the suspect is seen laying in the fetal position as the agent and dogs surrounded him.
One Russian soldier then repeatedly punched the suspect in the face as he screamed at him, "'He's a tramp! Where is your weapon? Your f------ weapon! What have you done with your weapon? I will search you now! Stand! Hit him again. Where are the rest?"
As the suspect denied having any weapons on him, another Russian soldier walked over and began kicking him. A third struck the suspect with the butt of his gun.
Another solider could be heard yelling at the suspect, "Stand or I'll set the dog on you!"
As one Russian solider began to pick the suspect up, another punched him in the head, causing Rachabalizoda to cry out in agony and fall to the ground.
"Come on you scum b----. I will cut you up!" a Russian solider yelled. One of the armed guards then cut off the suspect's ear and forced him to eat it. Rachabalizoda eventually spit it out.
When Rachabalizoda appeared in court, he had a large bandage over his ear and a black eye. The three other suspects — Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev and Muhammadsobir Fayzov — also appeared to have been subjected to torture before their court appearance.
Their faces were swollen and bruised — and Fayzoz attended court in a wheelchair.
Three of the suspects pled guilty to their charges and all four are to be held in preventative custody until at least May 22, according to CNN.
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack over the weekend. The group posted a selfie of the four men, who are Russian citizens, holding an ISIS flag, as well as a video of the incident.
Russian despot Vladimir Putin alleged the suspects planned to flee to Ukraine following the attack, though Ukraine denied any involvement or responsibility for the incident.