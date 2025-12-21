Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Crowe 'Crushes' Longtime Girlfriend Britney Theriot's Bridal Dreams After 5 Years Together – as Actor Admits Marriage Isn't in His Future

Russell Crowe has crushed Britney Theriot's bridal dreams after five years as he admits marriage is not in his future.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY/MEGA

Russell Crowe has crushed Britney Theriot's bridal dreams after five years as he admits marriage is not in his future.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 21 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Russell Crowe is denying any wedding plans with long-term galpal Britney Theriot, said insiders, leaving the blond beauty utterly crushed by his brutal attitude – as hurtful rumors swirl he's still carrying a torch for his ex-wife.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 61-year-old Gladiator swordsman has been with the 42-year-old actress for the past five years and was widely expected to soon waltz her down the aisle.

Theriot Crushed by Wedding Snub

Russell Crowe told podcast host Joe Rogan marriage is not in his future.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY/MEGA

Russell Crowe told podcast host Joe Rogan marriage is not in his future.

But he shocked fans – and devastated Theriot – by publicly confiding to podcast host Joe Rogan that marriage isn't in his future.

"All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged and I'm going to get married again? No," the star shared.

The Oscar winner then quipped: "My life is joyous and happy. Why ruin that with a wedding?"

Sources told RadarOnline.com the news walloped Theriot, who's been hoping for a ring since she started dating the burly big-screen he-man following his divorce from Danielle Spencer, 56, mom of their sons, Charles, 21, and Tennyson, 19.

Her beau has upped her anxiety by keeping incredibly close to former flame Danielle – who he separated from in 2012 and divorced in 2018.

Christmas Show With His Ex

After five years together, Britney Theriot is 'crushed by Crowe's public rejection of wedding rumors.'
Source: MEGA

After five years together, Britney Theriot is 'crushed by Crowe's public rejection of wedding rumors.'

In fact, the actor invited his ex to appear on stage for an upcoming show just before Christmas in their native Australia.

"Britney was shocked," spills the insider. "It doesn't line up at all with what Russell has been telling her – so it's pretty upsetting.

"It's no secret she wants a ring on her finger, and she thought they were on track for that.

"Now that he's pulled this, she's reeling."

Ex’s Words Fuel Romance Fears

Crowe's decision to bring ex-wife Danielle Spencer onstage for a pre-Christmas show in Australia is fueling talk he remains close to her.
Source: MEGA

Crowe's decision to bring ex-wife Danielle Spencer onstage for a pre-Christmas show in Australia is fueling talk he remains close to her.

Meanwhile, even since splitting nearly a decade ago, he and Danielle "are still very close, and a lot of people say he's still carrying a torch for her."

The insider added: "But after this sudden U-turn on getting married, she's questioning everything.

"Her friends are all telling her it's pretty suspect that he's making Danielle a part of this show.

"Even Danielle has come out and said performing together is what they did when they were first falling in love – so it's hard not to let this slide."

