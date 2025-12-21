EXCLUSIVE: Russell Crowe 'Crushes' Longtime Girlfriend Britney Theriot's Bridal Dreams After 5 Years Together – as Actor Admits Marriage Isn't in His Future

But he shocked fans – and devastated Theriot – by publicly confiding to podcast host Joe Rogan that marriage isn't in his future.

"All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged and I'm going to get married again? No," the star shared.

The Oscar winner then quipped: "My life is joyous and happy. Why ruin that with a wedding?"

Sources told RadarOnline.com the news walloped Theriot, who's been hoping for a ring since she started dating the burly big-screen he-man following his divorce from Danielle Spencer, 56, mom of their sons, Charles, 21, and Tennyson, 19.

Her beau has upped her anxiety by keeping incredibly close to former flame Danielle – who he separated from in 2012 and divorced in 2018.