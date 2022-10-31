Russell Crowe, 58, And His Girlfriend Britney Theriot, 39, Spark Rumors They Got Hitched After She Rocks Gold Band On Her Wedding Finger

Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot have sparked rumors they got hitched in an intimate ceremony after she was seen rocking a gold band, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe 58-year-old actor is rumored to have married his 39-year-old girlfriend in an elopement that took place in Rome, Italy, where he is currently filming his new project, The Pope's Exorcist.The couple confirmed their relationship back in November 2020 but have remained under the radar until recently.\n\nEarlier this month October, people first started talking after Theriot was seen leaving her hotel while wearing a silver band on her finger. \n\nThe first ring sighting comes after the couple made their red carpet debut in September, for the premiere of Crowe's film, Poker Face, at Rome Fest. The debut, coupled with marriage rumors, comes on the heels of Crowe's 2018 divorce.Crowe finalized his divorce from ex-wife Danielle Spencer in 2018. Just two short years later, Crowe and Theriot were an item.\n\nCrowe and Theriot allegedly met while working together on the set of Crowe's 2013 film, Broken City. At the time, Theriot, who is now in real estate, was still working as an actress. \n\nMany were quick to point out Theriot's resemblance to Spencer after Crowe and Theriot made their relationship public.\n\nCrowe has been linked to several women over the course of his Hollywood career, including the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin's wife, Terri Irwin, who also almost took the actor's hand in marriage.\n\nDespite Crowe's dating history and the couple's public displays of affection, the pair have mostly remained tight-lipped about the relationship.