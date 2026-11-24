Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, 39, recently visited Littlehey amid controversy over a YouTube video in which she read a statement from her husband maintaining his innocence.

The message declared: "I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for."

Downing Street condemned the statement as "clearly appalling," while British Prime Minister Andy Burnham urged Google to remove the video.

Prison rules prohibit inmates from issuing public statements that cause distress to victims, prompting an investigation into whether Brand had breached regulations.

Gallacher subsequently acknowledged the controversy during another video on her husband's YouTube channel, which has 6.6 million subscribers.

She said: "Now I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey; I will absolutely honor that."

Gallacher also defended her decision to continue presenting the faith-based Sunday Service program.

She said: "It's also a place where I will continue to be proud to be a wife, a mother, and a woman defending her family at a time when the media's image of what kind of a woman I am is under so much scrutiny."

A prison insider said: "The controversy surrounding Brand's wife's broadcasts only adds to the scrutiny surrounding him. Staff will need to consider whether that attention creates additional risks to his welfare."