EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand 'Effectively on Suicide Watch' in New Jail, Sources Say
Nov. 23 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Russell Brand is facing heightened monitoring over fears for his mental health and personal safety at his new prison, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the disgraced comedian is "effectively on suicide watch" following his conviction for rape and sexual assault.
The 51-year-old former television presenter is serving a 10-and-a-half-year sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire after being convicted of r-pe and three sexual assaults at London's Southwark Crown Court on November 5.
Russell Brand on Suicide Watch, According to Sources
Brand, initially held at the tougher jail HMP Wandsworth, was sentenced on November 9 and must serve two-thirds of his term before becoming eligible for parole.
A prison source claimed: "Brand's transfer to Littlehey does not mean concerns about his welfare have disappeared. He is effectively on suicide watch because of the psychological pressures surrounding his imprisonment, and staff will be particularly alert to any signs of distress."
The insider added: "His celebrity status, the seriousness of his convictions and the length of his sentence create a difficult combination. Prison authorities have a duty to protect vulnerable inmates, and Brand's mental health and personal safety will remain important considerations."
Littlehey, a Category C prison, houses adult male offenders, including prisoners convicted of sexual offenses.
A second prison insider claimed: "Moving to a different establishment brings fresh challenges. Brand must adjust to new routines, unfamiliar surroundings and the reality of spending years behind bars. His public profile could also make him a target for unwanted attention."
'I Am Not Guilty For the Offences I Have Been Jailed For'
Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, 39, recently visited Littlehey amid controversy over a YouTube video in which she read a statement from her husband maintaining his innocence.
The message declared: "I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for."
Downing Street condemned the statement as "clearly appalling," while British Prime Minister Andy Burnham urged Google to remove the video.
Prison rules prohibit inmates from issuing public statements that cause distress to victims, prompting an investigation into whether Brand had breached regulations.
Gallacher subsequently acknowledged the controversy during another video on her husband's YouTube channel, which has 6.6 million subscribers.
She said: "Now I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey; I will absolutely honor that."
Gallacher also defended her decision to continue presenting the faith-based Sunday Service program.
She said: "It's also a place where I will continue to be proud to be a wife, a mother, and a woman defending her family at a time when the media's image of what kind of a woman I am is under so much scrutiny."
A prison insider said: "The controversy surrounding Brand's wife's broadcasts only adds to the scrutiny surrounding him. Staff will need to consider whether that attention creates additional risks to his welfare."
Judge Slams 'Staggering Arrogance' at Sentencing
During sentencing, Justice Joel Bennathan described Brand as a "sexual predator" who had demonstrated "staggering arrogance" toward his victims.
Bennathan said: "In many people's eyes, you were funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator."
The judge also acknowledged mitigating factors, including Brand's work helping people with addiction and the absence of reported offenses during the previous 17 years.
Legal Battle Dwindles Comedian's $20M Fortune
Brand rose from stand-up comedy to become one of Britain's most recognizable entertainers, building a multimillion-dollar fortune through television, Hollywood films, books, and live performances.
His movie credits include Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, and Arthur. He married Gallacher in 2017 and has three children.
Brand's career later shifted toward podcasting, political commentary, and online broadcasting, attracting millions of followers across social media platforms.
Celebrity Net Worth estimates his fortune at $20million.