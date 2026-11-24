Florida Plastic Surgeon Sentenced to Death for Killing Rival Lawyer and Discarding Remains — as Victim's Body Was Never Found
Nov. 23 2026, Published 7:58 p.m. ET
Tomasz Kosowski, the plastic surgeon who murdered lawyer Steven Cozzi and dumped his remains, has been sentenced to death, RadarOnline.com can report.
"The court concludes that the defendant, under the laws of the state of Florida, has forfeited his right to live," Judge Joseph Bulone told the court on November 20. "Accordingly, it is ordered and adjudged that the defendant Tomasz Kosowski is sentenced to death for the murder of Steven Cozzi."
Cozzi was a lawyer representing several clients whom Kosowski was suing.
Tomasz Kosowski Waived Attorney and Jury
The 47-year-old's trial took place from September 14 to 23. Unusual for murder suspects, Kosowski waived his right to a lawyer, preferring to represent himself. He also forfeited a jury, leaving his fate in the hands of Judge Bulone.
During the trial, prosecutors told the court that on March 21, 2023, the defendant and the victim had a conference call regarding the lawsuit. But unbeknownst to the lawyer, Kosowski took the call from his truck, which he parked near his office.
After the call ended, Kosowski went inside with a "murder bag" which contained a mask, gloves, a passport, a syringe with a paralytic, a crowbar, and similar items. The convicted killer lured Cozzi into the restroom and murdered him, disposing of his body.
Blood Spatter, DNA Samples, and Surveillance Footage
It is unclear exactly how the 41-year-old was killed, but a blood pattern expert reportedly testified that a "dynamic incident" took place. The lawyer's blood was found in several spots throughout the restroom.
Both he and the defendant's DNA were identified in a mixed sample.
Prosecutors showed the court surveillance footage of the killer visiting the law office before the crime. The cameras further captured him wheeling a wagon out that presumably had the victim's body.
Detectives Tracked Cell Phone to Dumpster
The attorney's body has still not been recovered, but detectives reportedly believe the murderer dumped the remains in a dumpster near where they tracked his cell phone location after the murder. Additionally, the garbage truck driver that day told cops he smelled something "vile" after collecting the trash.
The body was likely unable to be recovered as the county's trash goes to a landfill where trash is shredded, crushed, or otherwise destroyed.
Prosecutors further presented the defendant's search history before the crime. He had searched for the attorney's office address and the wagon allegedly used to haul the victim's body. There was also a video of Kosowski outside of the office nearly a month before the killing.
Tomasz Kosowski Challenged Prosecution's Arguments
However, Kosowski argued he couldn't have carried Cozzi's body into the wagon and hauled him out. He asked to do a demonstration using a 190-pound volunteer, approximately the victim's weight, which was denied.
He further argued there was no body, no death certificate, and that the blood spatter expert could not name a definitive cause of death. The convicted murderer did not call any witnesses himself, but cross-examined DNA analyst Chad Summerfield, who testified about the DNA sample.
"Reasonable doubt exists in droves in this case," Kosowski said during his closing argument.