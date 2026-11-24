Tomasz Kosowski, the plastic surgeon who murdered lawyer Steven Cozzi and dumped his remains, has been sentenced to death, RadarOnline.com can report.

"The court concludes that the defendant, under the laws of the state of Florida, has forfeited his right to live," Judge Joseph Bulone told the court on November 20. "Accordingly, it is ordered and adjudged that the defendant Tomasz Kosowski is sentenced to death for the murder of Steven Cozzi."

Cozzi was a lawyer representing several clients whom Kosowski was suing.