Russell Brand Couldn't Remember When He Married Katy Perry as He Claimed He Was 'Drowning in Love' in Deposition Before 10-Year Prison Sentence
Nov. 21 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Russell Brand struggled to remember when he married Katy Perry while being questioned under oath about an alleged sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bizarre deposition revelation comes weeks after the comedian was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for r--- and sexual assault.
Russell Brand Struggles to Recall Katy Perry Marriage
Brand was questioned about an alleged incident involving an anonymous woman who claimed he exposed himself to her while filming his 2011 movie Arthur before assaulting her in a bathroom, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.
During a deposition filed with the New York Supreme Court, the British comedian, 51, was asked whether he was married at the time of the alleged incident.
"Whilst I — of course, it wouldn't be difficult for me to find out whether or not I was married, because it would be on the internet somewhere, I'm assuming," Brand shared.
He continued: "I was — what I do know is that I was in a relationship with, as you know, obviously a very high-profile woman. And even when I was married to her, I was sort of drowning in love."
The anonymous accuser alleged the incident took place in July 2010, just three months before Brand and Perry exchanged vows.
By 2012, the pair were already divorced.
Ex-Girlfriend Claims Russell Brand Always Wanted a Famous Wife
The deposition revelations come after claims from Brand's former girlfriend Jordan Martin in the Netflix documentary Russell Brand: Open Secret.
Martin, who dated the comedian in 2007, alleged, "He's doing exactly what he always wanted to do and be married to someone famous, which he always said he would be."
She further claimed he once told her: "He said to me I should be dating somebody more famous than you."
Exes Recall Alleged Controlling Behavior
Martin also accused Brand of criticizing her appearance, claiming he described her as "dressing like an attention-seeking tart."
She further alleged that Brand "didn't feel comfortable" with her sunbathing.
Perry later opened up about her difficult relationship with Brand during a 2013 interview with Vogue.
"He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour," the singer said, recalling how their relationship became "really hurtful."
"It was very controlling, which was upsetting," she added.
The pop star continued: "At first, when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal, and they're like, I can't handle the equalness."
Russell Brand Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
Brand was convicted of one count of r--- and three counts of sexual assault following a nearly four-week trial.
He was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for incidents that dated back to the 2000's.