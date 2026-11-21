Brand was questioned about an alleged incident involving an anonymous woman who claimed he exposed himself to her while filming his 2011 movie Arthur before assaulting her in a bathroom, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

During a deposition filed with the New York Supreme Court, the British comedian, 51, was asked whether he was married at the time of the alleged incident.

"Whilst I — of course, it wouldn't be difficult for me to find out whether or not I was married, because it would be on the internet somewhere, I'm assuming," Brand shared.

He continued: "I was — what I do know is that I was in a relationship with, as you know, obviously a very high-profile woman. And even when I was married to her, I was sort of drowning in love."

The anonymous accuser alleged the incident took place in July 2010, just three months before Brand and Perry exchanged vows.

By 2012, the pair were already divorced.