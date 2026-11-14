Russell Brand's Sexual Assault Accuser Reveals Identity for First Time After 20 Years as She Details Alleged Abuse at 16
Nov. 14 2026, Updated 5:46 p.m. ET
Russell Brand's former accuser is speaking publicly for the first time after nearly two decades of anonymity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mia Latter, who was 16 when she allegedly became involved with the comedian, has now shared disturbing details of their relationship, including allegations of sexual assault.
Russell Brand Allegedly Pursued Mia Latter After Learning Her Age
Latter claimed she first encountered Brand in London's Leicester Square while returning from a shopping trip, she told The Sunday Times.
She alleged he approached her, looked through her shopping bag, and selected a dress he wanted her to wear on their date.
After exchanging numbers, Brand reportedly contacted her about dinner.
Latter said she expected him to lose interest when she revealed she was 16, but claimed he still wanted to meet.
During their first date, Brand allegedly told her, "I don't give a f--- how old you are. I just need to know where I stand legally."
She also recalled initially resisting going inside his apartment.
According to Latter, he assured her, "I promise I won't get my c--- out," before allegedly performing oral s-- on her.
"I remember closing my legs and trying to push him away a little bit," Latter recalled, claiming Brand responded, "No."
Mia Latter Details Alleged Sexual Assault
Latter alleged the relationship became increasingly disturbing, claiming Brand eventually forced her against a headboard and orally r---- her.
"He ended up forcing me against the headboard [of the bed], and I couldn't move, and he orally r---- me — and I was choking and crying," she detailed.
She claimed she hit him in the stomach to make him stop, alleging he told her, "I just wanted to see your mascara run."
Latter also accused Brand of pinning her down and forcing her to swallow bile. She described the alleged encounter as "degradation" and "vile."
Brand denied allegations of sexual wrongdoing.
Mia Latter Says Alleged Relationship Derailed Her Education
Latter was previously identified as "Alice" in a 2023 investigation by The Sunday Times and appeared anonymously in a documentary about Brand.
She was preparing for her AS-level exams when she began seeing the comedian in 2006, when Brand was 31.
She claimed she started missing school to spend time with Brand, eventually attending just 30 percent of her classes before abandoning her studies altogether.
"I don't even know to this day how I did," she said of her exam results, adding that she "didn't complete [her] A-levels."
Latter said she experienced considerable shame over how the alleged relationship affected her future.
"It took me a little while to feel as though I could put one foot in front of the other," she recalled.
Mia Latter Wants Age-of-Consent Laws Changed
Now married with a daughter, Latter is campaigning for a "staggered" age of consent that would prohibit adults from having sexual relationships with 16- and 17-year-olds.
"If you're in your thirties, forties and fifties and you're trying to have a relationship with someone under the age of 18, it [should be] a criminal offense," she argued.
Her decision to come forward follows Brand's over 10-year prison sentence.