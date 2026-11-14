Russell Brand's Sexual Assault Accuser Reveals Identity for First Time After 20 Years as She Details Alleged Abuse at 16

Latter claimed she first encountered Brand in London's Leicester Square while returning from a shopping trip, she told The Sunday Times.

She alleged he approached her, looked through her shopping bag, and selected a dress he wanted her to wear on their date.

After exchanging numbers, Brand reportedly contacted her about dinner.

Latter said she expected him to lose interest when she revealed she was 16, but claimed he still wanted to meet.

During their first date, Brand allegedly told her, "I don't give a f--- how old you are. I just need to know where I stand legally."

She also recalled initially resisting going inside his apartment.

According to Latter, he assured her, "I promise I won't get my c--- out," before allegedly performing oral s-- on her.

"I remember closing my legs and trying to push him away a little bit," Latter recalled, claiming Brand responded, "No."