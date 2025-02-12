Mystery Shrouds Passing of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Champ The Vivienne As Cause of Death of Reality Star Found Lifeless in Bathroom Is Ruled 'Unnatural' — With 'More Tests Needed'
The mystery surrounding the passing of RuPaul's Drag Race champ The Vivienne has deepened as the cause of death has been ruled "unnatural."
RadarOnline.com can report James Lee Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, was discovered dead in their bathroom at home on January 5.
According to reports, the former reality star's death was identified as "unnatural," and further tests are needed.
Area coroner Victoria Davies said: "Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing, it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams."
Davies adjourned the hearing for a full inquest in June.
The Cheshire Coroner's Court also heard the body of the star was identified to police by their father, Lee Williams.
In early January, at the time of the former reality star's death, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said officers were called to an address for "a sudden death."
The spokesman said: "Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man, and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.
"A file will be prepared for the coroner."
Williams's death was announced by their publicist, Simon Jones.
In a statement on Instagram, Jones wrote: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.
"James was an incredibly loved, war-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."
In a separate personal statement, Jones shared: "Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much. From the moment I met them in 2019, I knew we could create magic together and I became their manager. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing.
"No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other."
As an entertainer, The Vivienne had a very successful career over the years and grew a massive fanbase.
Back in 2015, they won the prestigious title of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Ambassador and then had a few gigs on reality television shows – including Dancing On Ice in 2023.
The Vivienne released their debut EP entitled B---- in 2022 and then, in 2023, took the stage in London's West End as The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.
After the news of their death was announced, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage paid tribute to Williams.
Visage wrote on Instagram: "We go back to when I started coming over here to the UK.
"You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point.Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many.
"Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes.
"I'm the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times."