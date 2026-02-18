EXCLUSIVE: Radar Audits the Royal Family — And Reveals the 'Poorest' and Richest Members of The Firm… Including Andrew Windsor's Wealth Ranking
Feb. 17 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com has audited the royals – and can reveal King Charles sits firmly at the top of the royal wealth ladder, with an estimated net worth of up to $2.4billion, while his shamed brother Andrew Windsor now falls far lower in the financial pecking order after being stripped of his royal titles.
The Firm's secrecy-shrouded finances are a blend of private estates, inherited Duchies, and taxpayer-backed support through the Sovereign Grant – an annual payment used to fund the monarch's official duties and maintain occupied palaces.
King Charles Leads Royal Wealth Rankings
Buckingham Palace, for example, is undergoing a 10-year renovation costing roughly $463million. The Sovereign Grant is expected to rise by about $60million in 2026-'27.
While the royal family does not personally own Crown properties such as Buckingham Palace, individual members benefit from private portfolios of land, art, jewelry, and investments that place many of them in the multimillion-dollar bracket.
Charles, as monarch, controls the Duchy of Lancaster, which generated approximately $32million in income for him in 2025.
The estate's official website states the Duchy is used "primarily to meet expenses incurred by other members of the Royal Family (besides Charles.)"
A royal finance source said, "The revenue stream from the Duchy of Lancaster elevates the King into an entirely separate financial category from the rest of the family. It is not simply personal income in the conventional sense – it provides the financial backbone for his constitutional role and helps stabilize the broader workings of the monarchy as an institution.
"When you factor in the Duchy's annual surplus alongside inherited investments, property holdings, and other private assets accumulated over decades, the scale of his resources becomes unmistakable. In pure financial terms, no other member of The Firm operates on that level, which is why Charles so clearly occupies the top position in any assessment of royal wealth."
Prince William, 43, inherited the Duchy of Cornwall when his father acceded to the throne in 2022, becoming Prince of Wales.
In 2025, the Duchy reported a surplus of about $30.9million.
A palace insider said, "William's financial standing shifted instantly the moment he became heir to the throne. With the Duchy of Cornwall came a substantial and well-established income stream, transforming his resources from those of a senior royal to those of a future monarch almost overnight."
The Duchy will eventually pass to William's eldest son, Prince George, 12, when he becomes first in line to the throne.
How Other Royals Rank Financially
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is also high on the royal family rich list as he received an estimated lifetime total of about $24million in official payments.
Anne, Princess Royal, received approximately $22million over 51 years of public service – averaging roughly $430,000 annually to cover staffing and travel for official engagements.
Between 2002 and 2022, Anne carried out 11,088 engagements, more than any other living royal.
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, the youngest sibling of Charles and Anne, has received an estimated $8.7million since 1982 in support of his work as a working royal – roughly $217,500 per year for official expenses.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the Sidelines
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped receiving Sovereign Grant funding in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties.
Andrew Windsor received an estimated $17.3million in official payments between 1978 and 2019.
After his car-crash 2019 BBC Newsnight interview concerning his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, he withdrew from public duties and ceased receiving Sovereign Grant support.
A royal source said, "Andrew's financial landscape changed markedly once the Sovereign Grant payments were withdrawn. The loss of that steady stream of official funding significantly reduced his formal income and altered his position within the family's financial hierarchy.
"When you compare his current situation to that of the King and the Prince of Wales, who benefit from substantial Duchy revenues, the contrast is stark. In relative terms, he now sits much nearer the lower end of the scale than anywhere close to the top tier of royal wealth."