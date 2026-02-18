Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Audits the Royal Family — And Reveals the 'Poorest' and Richest Members of The Firm… Including Andrew Windsor's Wealth Ranking

Collage photos of King Charles, Prince William, Andrew Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

King Charles is still at the top when it comes to wealth.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com has audited the royals – and can reveal King Charles sits firmly at the top of the royal wealth ladder, with an estimated net worth of up to $2.4billion, while his shamed brother Andrew Windsor now falls far lower in the financial pecking order after being stripped of his royal titles.

The Firm's secrecy-shrouded finances are a blend of private estates, inherited Duchies, and taxpayer-backed support through the Sovereign Grant – an annual payment used to fund the monarch's official duties and maintain occupied palaces.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Leads Royal Wealth Rankings

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles holds the top position in the royal wealth ranking.

Article continues below advertisement

Buckingham Palace, for example, is undergoing a 10-year renovation costing roughly $463million. The Sovereign Grant is expected to rise by about $60million in 2026-'27.

While the royal family does not personally own Crown properties such as Buckingham Palace, individual members benefit from private portfolios of land, art, jewelry, and investments that place many of them in the multimillion-dollar bracket.

Charles, as monarch, controls the Duchy of Lancaster, which generated approximately $32million in income for him in 2025.

The estate's official website states the Duchy is used "primarily to meet expenses incurred by other members of the Royal Family (besides Charles.)"

A royal finance source said, "The revenue stream from the Duchy of Lancaster elevates the King into an entirely separate financial category from the rest of the family. It is not simply personal income in the conventional sense – it provides the financial backbone for his constitutional role and helps stabilize the broader workings of the monarchy as an institution.

"When you factor in the Duchy's annual surplus alongside inherited investments, property holdings, and other private assets accumulated over decades, the scale of his resources becomes unmistakable. In pure financial terms, no other member of The Firm operates on that level, which is why Charles so clearly occupies the top position in any assessment of royal wealth."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William manages the vast Duchy of Cornwall portfolio.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William, 43, inherited the Duchy of Cornwall when his father acceded to the throne in 2022, becoming Prince of Wales.

In 2025, the Duchy reported a surplus of about $30.9million.

A palace insider said, "William's financial standing shifted instantly the moment he became heir to the throne. With the Duchy of Cornwall came a substantial and well-established income stream, transforming his resources from those of a senior royal to those of a future monarch almost overnight."

The Duchy will eventually pass to William's eldest son, Prince George, 12, when he becomes first in line to the throne.

Article continues below advertisement

How Other Royals Rank Financially

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Edward
Source: MEGA

Prince Edward has received roughly $217,500 annually for official expenses since 1982.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is also high on the royal family rich list as he received an estimated lifetime total of about $24million in official payments.

Anne, Princess Royal, received approximately $22million over 51 years of public service – averaging roughly $430,000 annually to cover staffing and travel for official engagements.

Between 2002 and 2022, Anne carried out 11,088 engagements, more than any other living royal.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, the youngest sibling of Charles and Anne, has received an estimated $8.7million since 1982 in support of his work as a working royal – roughly $217,500 per year for official expenses.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the Sidelines

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Robert Duvall

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Robert Duvall's Sad Last Days — Stroke Terror and How 'The Godfather' Legend's Body 'Just Gave Out' Before Death at Age 95

Photo of Kelly Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Sparks 'Size 0 Hospitalization' Alert As She Can 'No Longer Eat' Amid Grief Over Dad Ozzy's Death

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive no official taxpayer funding.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped receiving Sovereign Grant funding in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties.

Andrew Windsor received an estimated $17.3million in official payments between 1978 and 2019.

After his car-crash 2019 BBC Newsnight interview concerning his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, he withdrew from public duties and ceased receiving Sovereign Grant support.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew lost his Sovereign Grant support after withdrawing from public duties.

A royal source said, "Andrew's financial landscape changed markedly once the Sovereign Grant payments were withdrawn. The loss of that steady stream of official funding significantly reduced his formal income and altered his position within the family's financial hierarchy.

"When you compare his current situation to that of the King and the Prince of Wales, who benefit from substantial Duchy revenues, the contrast is stark. In relative terms, he now sits much nearer the lower end of the scale than anywhere close to the top tier of royal wealth."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.