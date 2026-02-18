EXCLUSIVE: Radar Audits the Royal Family — And Reveals the 'Poorest' and Richest Members of The Firm… Including Andrew Windsor's Wealth Ranking

The Firm's secrecy-shrouded finances are a blend of private estates, inherited Duchies, and taxpayer-backed support through the Sovereign Grant – an annual payment used to fund the monarch's official duties and maintain occupied palaces.

RadarOnline.com has audited the royals – and can reveal King Charles sits firmly at the top of the royal wealth ladder, with an estimated net worth of up to $2.4billion, while his shamed brother Andrew Windsor now falls far lower in the financial pecking order after being stripped of his royal titles .

Buckingham Palace, for example, is undergoing a 10-year renovation costing roughly $463million. The Sovereign Grant is expected to rise by about $60million in 2026-'27.

While the royal family does not personally own Crown properties such as Buckingham Palace, individual members benefit from private portfolios of land, art, jewelry, and investments that place many of them in the multimillion-dollar bracket.

Charles, as monarch, controls the Duchy of Lancaster, which generated approximately $32million in income for him in 2025.

The estate's official website states the Duchy is used "primarily to meet expenses incurred by other members of the Royal Family (besides Charles.)"

A royal finance source said, "The revenue stream from the Duchy of Lancaster elevates the King into an entirely separate financial category from the rest of the family. It is not simply personal income in the conventional sense – it provides the financial backbone for his constitutional role and helps stabilize the broader workings of the monarchy as an institution.

"When you factor in the Duchy's annual surplus alongside inherited investments, property holdings, and other private assets accumulated over decades, the scale of his resources becomes unmistakable. In pure financial terms, no other member of The Firm operates on that level, which is why Charles so clearly occupies the top position in any assessment of royal wealth."