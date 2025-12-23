EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Set to Continue 'Cruel' Christmas Tradition of Weighing Each Other Before and After Massive Festive Feast

Charles, 77, will host the family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the monarch traditionally spends Christmas.

According to royal sources, antique scales will once again be used to weigh guests on arrival and again before departure, a custom intended to ensure everyone has eaten sufficiently.

The practice is believed to originate with King Edward VII in the early 20th century and was maintained by Queen Elizabeth II until her death in 2022.

A palace source said: "This tradition has always been framed as lighthearted, but there is growing recognition that it sits uncomfortably with modern attitudes. Even so, it is expected to continue this year because the King sees it as part of maintaining continuity."

Another royal insider added: "There is awareness inside the household that some family members find it awkward and even cruel. But it is treated as symbolic rather than judgmental, and staff have been instructed to keep it low-key."