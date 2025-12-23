EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Set to Continue 'Cruel' Christmas Tradition of Weighing Each Other Before and After Massive Festive Feast
Dec. 23 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal King Charles will uphold the Royal Family's long-criticized Christmas tradition of weighing guests before and after the festive celebrations at Sandringham, despite outrage from critics who brand the practice outdated and humiliating.
The ritual, which dates back more than a century, is set to take place again this year as senior royals gather for the holidays.
A Century-Old Ritual of Sustenance
Charles, 77, will host the family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the monarch traditionally spends Christmas.
According to royal sources, antique scales will once again be used to weigh guests on arrival and again before departure, a custom intended to ensure everyone has eaten sufficiently.
The practice is believed to originate with King Edward VII in the early 20th century and was maintained by Queen Elizabeth II until her death in 2022.
A palace source said: "This tradition has always been framed as lighthearted, but there is growing recognition that it sits uncomfortably with modern attitudes. Even so, it is expected to continue this year because the King sees it as part of maintaining continuity."
Another royal insider added: "There is awareness inside the household that some family members find it awkward and even cruel. But it is treated as symbolic rather than judgmental, and staff have been instructed to keep it low-key."
Health Struggles and Tasteful Concerns
However, it is being seen as tasteless this year, especially as Princess Kate Middleton now watches her weight after her cancer fight, and due to the fact Charles is still actually fighting cancer.
The Christmas gathering will follow the familiar royal routine, sources tell us. Senior members of the family are expected to arrive at Sandringham on Christmas Eve, with gifts exchanged later that afternoon.
On Christmas morning, the family will attend the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church before returning for lunch and the monarch's annual broadcast at 3pm.
A royal expert said: "Many of the late Queen's Christmas customs will be upheld again, including exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve, taking part in a family walk after the church service at Sandringham, and sitting down to an early lunch so they can watch the King's speech at 3pm."
Family Dynamics and Notable Absences
Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 43, are expected to attend the festivities with their three children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, and afterwards are set to stay at their nearby Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall.
One royal commentator suggested the family may also spend time at their Windsor home during the school holidays, but Sandringham remains central to Christmas Day.
Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, will not attend and are expected to spend the holiday with their children Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in California – with their absence following years of strained relations with the royal household.
Other extended family members, including Princess Anne and her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, are also expected, though attendance can vary year to year.
Navigating the Royal Holiday Minefield
Princess Beatrice is set to go skiing this year instead of attending, and sources tell us her sister Eugenie may also make alternative arrangements as the fallout from their parents' Epstein scandal continues.
Alongside the weigh-in, other traditions will be observed, including a strict dress schedule, a formal Christmas lunch carved by the head chef, and an evening candlelit dinner.
Royal sources describe the day as "governed by strict and ancient protocols."
One said there is a "super-strict timetable" set by King Charles, which will include a large number of outfit changes and a "minefield" of traditions to navigate and remember.