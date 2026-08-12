Rosie O'Donnell Recalls 'Horrifying' Intimate Scene With Close Pal Cynthia Nixon on 'And Just Like That': I Was So Nervous'

The 64-year-old former talk show host played a nun visiting New York from out of town, who had her first-ever experience in bed with Nixon's Miranda Hobbes in Season 3 of the S-- and the City reboot.

Rosie O'Donnell has spilled the cringe-worthy details about filming intimate scenes with real-life pal Cynthia Nixon for an infamous episode of And Just Like That... , an experience the comedian confessed was "horrifying," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

O'Donnell made the confession during an August 11 appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, where Nixon appeared in a pre-taped segment to gush about her longtime friend.

The Parks and Recreation alum raved the in-bed scene was "very vulnerable" and passed along Nixon's question, asking what it was like from O'Donnell's perspective.

"Horrifying to me," the Sleepless in Seattle star laughed. "Because I was so nervous."

O'Donnell made it clear, "First of all, I love her. Like, I love her. And have so much respect for her."