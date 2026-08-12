Rosie O'Donnell Recalls 'Horrifying' Intimate Scene With Close Pal Cynthia Nixon on 'And Just Like That': I Was So Nervous'
Aug. 12 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell has spilled the cringe-worthy details about filming intimate scenes with real-life pal Cynthia Nixon for an infamous episode of And Just Like That..., an experience the comedian confessed was "horrifying," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 64-year-old former talk show host played a nun visiting New York from out of town, who had her first-ever experience in bed with Nixon's Miranda Hobbes in Season 3 of the S-- and the City reboot.
Rosie O'Donnell Called Cynthia Nixon Intimacy Scene 'Horrifying to Me'
O'Donnell made the confession during an August 11 appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, where Nixon appeared in a pre-taped segment to gush about her longtime friend.
The Parks and Recreation alum raved the in-bed scene was "very vulnerable" and passed along Nixon's question, asking what it was like from O'Donnell's perspective.
"Horrifying to me," the Sleepless in Seattle star laughed. "Because I was so nervous."
O'Donnell made it clear, "First of all, I love her. Like, I love her. And have so much respect for her."
Rosie O'Donnell Has Only Filmed One S-- Scene in Her Acting Career
O'Donnell revealed the idea for her casting came from AJLT showrunner Michael Patrick King, who wrote the storyline between the two.
"And she called me, and she's like, ‘Ro, you know, Michael Patrick wrote you a scene, and it's with me. Will you do it?’ I said, ‘Of course I'll do it with you.’ You know, and then I read it, and I'm like, in bed with just the sheets, and then I'm like, 'Oh my god,'" she recalled in horror upon finding out where their scene took place.
O'Donnell then explained that she's only ever done one intimate scene in her life, during a 2006 episode of Nip/Tuck, and that her co-star, Julian McMahon, was "such a gentleman" during the filming.
Rosie O'Donnell Dished on Filming Intimate Scene
When it came time to film the scene showing the aftermath of the women's intimate encounter, King wasn't satisfied with the level of heat between Nixon and O'Donnell.
"So, I was nervous with Cynthia, and then Michael said, 'You know, um, you guys can be a little bit more?' And I'm thinking, 'I can't really,'" she told Poehler.
"The kissing wasn't hard, but the laying in bed and the wanting us to act like we had just done it. I was like...," O'Donnell shuddered, making a squeamish noise.
Rosie O'Donnell 'Had the Greatest Time of My Acting Career'
In the Season 3 premiere, the women were shown cozied up in bed together following an intimate encounter after meeting at a New York City lesbian bar.
O'Donnell's Mary looked longingly at Miranda, telling her, "It felt so, I don't know, electric and yet still so natural. I never dreamed my first time could be both those things."
Nixon's stunned character reacted, "First time? You were a virgin?" as Mary explained, "Yes. I'm a nun."
Despite her nerves, at the time the episode aired, O'Donnell gushed, "I had the greatest time of my acting career, and I hope that everyone enjoys it."