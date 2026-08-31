EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Guest Stint Sparks Tension
Aug. 31 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell's four-night guest-hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was plagued by the funnylady's diva demands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She acted like she was taking over the show permanently," an insider said. "She wanted to change the format, the pacing, the guest lineup – even parts of the set."
Rosie Pushed for Format Changes
Sources said O'Donnell pushed to move the show away from its celebrity-driven formula in favor of feel-good human-interest stories, variety acts and everyday people.
"Guest hosts are supposed to step into Jimmy's world, not create their own," another source said.
ABC Rejected Rosie’s Planned Material
A spokesperson for O'Donnell denied there was any conflict, saying there were "no disagreements."
However, O'Donnell publicly acknowledged that some of her planned material was rejected by ABC.