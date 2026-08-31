EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Boebert's Son Tyler Hit With New Child Exploitation Charges

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's 21-year-old son, Tyler, was hit with multiple felony charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of a child – as he awaited sentencing in two other cases, court records show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking scandal is just the latest black eye for the lightning rod politician as her reelection bid in the state's 4th congressional district looks increasingly vulnerable, sources said,

Tyler was cuffed Aug. 9, in Garfield County, Colo., on charges of sexual exploitation of a child to induce or entice, sexual exploitation of a child, possession with intent, sexual exploitation of a child involving video and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.