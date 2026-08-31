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Home > Exclusives > Lauren Boebert
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EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Boebert's Son Tyler Hit With New Child Exploitation Charges

A Denver theater removed Lauren Boebert from 'Beetlejuice: The Musical' in 2023 for vaping, recording and causing a disturbance.
Source: Aaron Schwartz - CNP / MEGA

A Denver theater removed Lauren Boebert from 'Beetlejuice: The Musical' in 2023 for vaping, recording and causing a disturbance.

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Aug. 31 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's 21-year-old son, Tyler, was hit with multiple felony charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of a child – as he awaited sentencing in two other cases, court records show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking scandal is just the latest black eye for the lightning rod politician as her reelection bid in the state's 4th congressional district looks increasingly vulnerable, sources said,

Tyler was cuffed Aug. 9, in Garfield County, Colo., on charges of sexual exploitation of a child to induce or entice, sexual exploitation of a child, possession with intent, sexual exploitation of a child involving video and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

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Garfield County authorities said Tyler Boebert was released after a surety bond was posted following his Aug. 9 arrest.
Source: Rifle PD/MEGA

Garfield County authorities said Tyler Boebert was released after a surety bond was posted following his Aug. 9 arrest.

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The alleged crimes supposedly occurred on Jan. 1, 2024.

Boebert released a statement saying: "I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time."

The county sheriff's office says a surety bond was posted, and Tyler was released on the same day as his arrest.

According to court documents, Tyler – the oldest of the Republican's four sons with ex-husband Jayson Boebert – was already slated to be sentenced in Weld County in connection with a 2025 child abuse case after pleading guilty to one count of negligence without injury.

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Tyler's Legal Troubles Keep Mounting

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Jayson Boebert's son Tyler was already awaiting sentencing in a 2025 child abuse case after pleading guilty to negligence without injury.
Source: Rifle PD/MEGA

Jayson Boebert's son Tyler was already awaiting sentencing in a 2025 child abuse case after pleading guilty to negligence without injury.

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Lauren, 39, claimed last year's kerfuffle was related to her 2-year-old grandson "getting out of our house," but said it was a "miscommunication" and a "one-time incident."

Tyler is also awaiting his fate related to a February 2024 investigation into property theft and vehicle trespass.

In that incident, Tyler had pleaded guilty to attempted ID theft and received a two-year deferred sentence – but last year, a complaint for revocation of probation was filed in the case.

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Lauren Boebert's son Tyler faces new child exploitation charges in the latest legal case against him.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Boebert's son Tyler faces new child exploitation charges in the latest legal case against him.

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In 2022, Lauren was accused of being transphobic after she reportedly quipped that the city of Durango was "putting litter boxes in schools for people who identify as cats."

The following year, Lauren was booted from a Denver theater for vaping, recording and causing a disturbance during Beetlejuice: The Musical.

She later apologized after surveillance video showed her and her date seemingly groping each other during the show, blaming her behavior on her "difficult divorce."

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