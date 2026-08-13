Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck Feud Explained — After Infamous 2007 On-Air Fight Shocked 'The View' Audience

"That's cowardly," the comedian continued, to which Hasselbeck responded, "No, no, no. Do not call me a coward because I sit here every single day, open my heart and tell people exactly what I believe."

The episode also used a split-screen to show O'Donnell and Hasselbeck speaking at the same time during the angry confrontation.

O'Donnell later announced she would be leaving the show in mid-June of 2007.

"They wanted me three years, I wanted one year, and it just didn't work," she said at the time. "I'm not going away. I'm just not going to be here every day."

Whoopi Goldberg took on moderator duties in September 2007. Though O'Donnell rejoined the panel in September 2014, she exited the program again a few months later after a disagreement backstage with Goldberg.

"Rosie is an immensely talented star who comes in each and every morning brimming with ideas, excitement and passion for the show," a spokesperson for the network shared in a statement. "When she told us that she wanted to exit The View, we respected and understood her desire to put her well-being and her family first."

The representative added, "We're delighted she's still part of the ABC family with upcoming guest appearances on The Fosters. And we know she'll return to The View often with her unique point of view and updates on her work and her family."