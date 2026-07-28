EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's Motives for Daughter Reunion Are Being Questioned by Critics

The former morning show host, who's openly criticized the policies of President Donald Trump, moved to Ireland in January 2025 with her child Clay, and sources said she has been systematically trying to soften her image for a Hollywood comeback.

"For a lot of folks, the timing is pretty suspect," an insider said. "It seems pretty calculated to release all these touchy-feely photos and poetry about the experience when even she admitted she hasn't had any real contact with Chelsea in a decade."

Rosie posted a photo of herself and the recovering addict, gushing about the "unconditional love" of motherhood, and revealed a poem that read, "She turns 29 this summer / And all I see when I look at her / Is a blonde baby in diapers."

But as RadarOnline.com readers know, their relationship has been frayed for decades.

Chelsea, 28-year-old mother of four, was busted three times in 2024, including arrests for felony child neglect and methamphetamine possession.

In November of that year, she was again arrested for meth possession and bail jumping.