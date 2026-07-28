EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's Motives for Daughter Reunion Are Being Questioned by Critics
July 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell's social media posts about her recent visit to see her daughter Chelsea O'Donnell in Wisconsin's Taycheedah Correctional Institution are drawing some raised eyebrows – especially after the comic admitted she hadn't had a meaningful conversation with the girl in 10 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"The first time that I saw her in a consistent way was the four hours in the prison," the former View host confessed on Instagram.
Comeback Raises Eyebrows Again
The former morning show host, who's openly criticized the policies of President Donald Trump, moved to Ireland in January 2025 with her child Clay, and sources said she has been systematically trying to soften her image for a Hollywood comeback.
"For a lot of folks, the timing is pretty suspect," an insider said. "It seems pretty calculated to release all these touchy-feely photos and poetry about the experience when even she admitted she hasn't had any real contact with Chelsea in a decade."
Rosie posted a photo of herself and the recovering addict, gushing about the "unconditional love" of motherhood, and revealed a poem that read, "She turns 29 this summer / And all I see when I look at her / Is a blonde baby in diapers."
But as RadarOnline.com readers know, their relationship has been frayed for decades.
Chelsea, 28-year-old mother of four, was busted three times in 2024, including arrests for felony child neglect and methamphetamine possession.
In November of that year, she was again arrested for meth possession and bail jumping.
Estrangement Fueled Years Of Heartache
Her probation was revoked when she allegedly groped a man's genitals last October, a charge she denied, but she was sent to the slammer for 18 months.
Rosie reportedly refused to post bail for her eldest daughter after any of her arrests.
Chelsea and her mom had been estranged since 2015 when the then-17-year-old ran away from home, and RadarOnline.com reporters found her living in the "drug den" of a suspected heroin dealer in New Jersey.
She's struggled with sobriety ever since.
Inheritance Snub Raises Eyebrows Again
Rosie also revealed she'd taken the drastic step of disinheriting Chelsea from her $80million fortune.
"Rosie's going all out to show a more human side to grease the skids for her return," a source claimed. "If that means openly sharing details of Chelsea's struggles behind bars then she's cool with that."