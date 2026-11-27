Her latest stinging comments about Vance were sparked by his claims that Republicans lost the midterms because of the war with Iran and Trump's relationship with Israel.

"He is really stupid, and I knew over a year ago," Barr said. "I've been saying it on my podcast for a year, that he's stupid, he's not an American patriot, he's a globalist, and that he won't win."

Speaking on the Israeli podcast The Western Spirit with Ariel Whitman, Barr went on to suggest that Vance "doesn't even have a chance" at the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.