Roseanne Barr Trashes 'Stupid' JD Vance and Tells Veep to 'Resign' While Backing Marco Rubio to Win 2028 GOP Nomination
Nov. 27 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Roseanne Barr called Vice President JD Vance "stupid" and urged him to quit his role at the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actress, 74, made her digs at the veep while endorsing his GOP rival Marco Rubio to succeed Donald Trump.
'He's a Globalist and He Won't Win'
Her latest stinging comments about Vance were sparked by his claims that Republicans lost the midterms because of the war with Iran and Trump's relationship with Israel.
"He is really stupid, and I knew over a year ago," Barr said. "I've been saying it on my podcast for a year, that he's stupid, he's not an American patriot, he's a globalist, and that he won't win."
Speaking on the Israeli podcast The Western Spirit with Ariel Whitman, Barr went on to suggest that Vance "doesn't even have a chance" at the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.
'Nobody Likes Him'
She claimed that Rubio is more likely to win the nomination and that Vance "should just resign now, in my opinion."
"I think he will, too," she added. "Nobody likes him."
"That's amazing. To be the vice president and everyone hates you," Whitman responded.
"Well, everyone hates the person he works for and is a spokesman and slave of, is Peter Thiel," Barr continued. "You know, those are globalist, self-appointed little Hitlers that he works for, just like the ayatollahs. They're all the same."
Roseanne Barr Shares Conspiracy Theory About Podcast Giants
Barr also shared her thoughts on major podcast hosts, such as Joe Rogan, Candace Owens, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, claiming they are all controlled by government agencies like the CIA.
"They all follow all the CIA talking points because the CIA talking points, the deep state that wants to control every penny and every human on Earth, they run their own opposition as well," she claimed. “So they give both sides the things to say that, when you follow it through logic, they are saying the same thing."
She added, "And that's why both sides hate Israel because Israel is too cool for school. That's it."
As Radar previously reported, Barr’s new sitcom hit a snag over an alleged lack of interest from major networks and streamers in picking up the series.
In Meemaw, Barr plays the matriarch of a mixed-race family from Texas.
The controversial comedian has cast a number of right-leaning stars, including Randy Quaid, Drea de Matteo, Omar Gooding and Doug Jones, despite saying the comedy will cater to everyone, no matter their political preference.
However, according to insiders, major networks ABC, NBC and CBS have shown no interest in the series, while leading streaming platforms are reportedly reluctant to pick it up as well.
A source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Roseanne couldn't get a network to finance her comeback, so she went ahead and made the show herself. Now she's got eight episodes and no buyer. That's a very expensive gamble."