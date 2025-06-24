Huge Update on Stricken Country Music Hero As He's Discharged From Hospital Following Stroke Scare

During his Saturday performance on stage, McDowell had a mini stroke, according to his son.

The country music icon's son wrote on Facebook: "My Dad is being released from the hospital today. I'm very sorry that I haven't been able to post anything. I just haven't been myself. I want to thank my incredibly amazing wife, Dana, with all my heart and soul for taking the reins for me and informing everyone on what's been happening. Dad is in good spirits today.

"He did suffer a mini stroke the other day on stage here in Pennsylvania. I knew something wasn't right as I had his vocals in my in-ear monitor, and I could hear him slurring his words and forgetting the words to his songs that he has sung for many years. After a few minutes I had Steve play a solo while I took my dad off side stage to ask him how he was feeling. He told me that he wasn't ok, and that's not how my strong dad talks. He said that he thought that he might be having a stroke."