Huge Update on Stricken Country Music Hero As He's Discharged From Hospital Following Stroke Scare
Country music icon Ronnie McDowell is headed home to recover following his hospital stint.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 75-year-old musician was hospitalized in Pennsylvania over the weekend after he was seen slurring his words during a show at the Summer Solstice Music Festival in Oley.
Hospital Scare
During his Saturday performance on stage, McDowell had a mini stroke, according to his son.
The country music icon's son wrote on Facebook: "My Dad is being released from the hospital today. I'm very sorry that I haven't been able to post anything. I just haven't been myself. I want to thank my incredibly amazing wife, Dana, with all my heart and soul for taking the reins for me and informing everyone on what's been happening. Dad is in good spirits today.
"He did suffer a mini stroke the other day on stage here in Pennsylvania. I knew something wasn't right as I had his vocals in my in-ear monitor, and I could hear him slurring his words and forgetting the words to his songs that he has sung for many years. After a few minutes I had Steve play a solo while I took my dad off side stage to ask him how he was feeling. He told me that he wasn't ok, and that's not how my strong dad talks. He said that he thought that he might be having a stroke."
Time To Recover
McDowell's son explained he was taken to the hospital via ambulance and was informed by the "incredibly nice and helpful" team that he would be needing surgery and urged the singer to "take it easy."
After leaving the hospital, he requested to head to his favorite Italian restaurant before heading home.
The Facebook statement continued: "I will definitely try to keep you all updated as we go. I'm so thankful to all of the fans from all over the world, my dad's band and The Twang Gang (whom were there during the episode), all of my friends, and my incredible family. You all have been absolutely amazing, and I can't wait to see all of you and thank you in person.... Thank you, Jesus, for saving my dad. You are amazing.... Have a wonderfully blessed day."
Stage Scare
Over the weekend, McDowell’s tour manager told Nashville local outlet WKRN how the musician was "not making sense" onstage after playing three or four songs.
The manager decided to pause the show before McDowell told his team and son how he was not feeling okay.
McDowell skyrocketed to fame back in the 1970s after releasing the song The King Is Gone, which was a tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, after he passed away.
He then released another song called I Love You, I Love You, I Love You.
McDowell’s success continued between 1979 and 1986 – and he is best known for his songs Older Women and You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation.
A few other of McDowell's songs include Watchin' Girls Go By, Personally, You Made A Wanted Man Of Me and In A New York Minute.