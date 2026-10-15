EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart's Health Fears Spark Concern Over Final Tour

"At his age and with his health history, he needs to get away from the life of a rock star – if he wants to stay alive," said longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin.

The 81-year-old Forever Young singer said he will drop the final curtain with one last tour that will kick off at Dublin's 3Arena next year.

The not-so-shocking announcement comes weeks after he abruptly canceled the remainder of his U.S. tour and Las Vegas residency for an emergency coronary procedure.

"That was a huge wake-up call for Rod," a source said. "His family and friends have been begging him to slow down for years – and the fact that he's now going to stop altogether says everything about how serious the situation is."