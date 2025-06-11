Massive Rock Stars Admits Why He Was Desperate to Be Gay — And Why He Is Preparing for Decline

Townshend recently sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone, in which he agreed with a popular fan theory that his 1980 single Rough Boys, from his second solo album Empty Glass, was a subtle confirmation the 80-year-old was coming out of the closet.

"I think it was that, in a sense," he confessed. "What's misconstrued is the fact that I was ever in the closet."

The Pinball Wizard boasted he had a few gay experiences but ultimately decided "it wasn’t for me."

He continued: "But there was certainly a period when I was a young man hanging out with (Who managers) Chris Stamp and Kit Lambert. I looked back, and I realized I wanted to be gay, but for all the wrong reasons.

"Not because of a love, a physical love for men, but because it was cool. Because it was illegal. Because it was dangerous."