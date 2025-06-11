Massive Rock Stars Admits Why He Was Desperate to Be Gay — And Why He Is Preparing for Decline
Some days, Pete Townshend wishes he was someone else, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, as his band, The Who, plans one last tour, the guitarist is opening up about his love of women and men.
Townshend recently sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone, in which he agreed with a popular fan theory that his 1980 single Rough Boys, from his second solo album Empty Glass, was a subtle confirmation the 80-year-old was coming out of the closet.
"I think it was that, in a sense," he confessed. "What's misconstrued is the fact that I was ever in the closet."
The Pinball Wizard boasted he had a few gay experiences but ultimately decided "it wasn’t for me."
He continued: "But there was certainly a period when I was a young man hanging out with (Who managers) Chris Stamp and Kit Lambert. I looked back, and I realized I wanted to be gay, but for all the wrong reasons.
"Not because of a love, a physical love for men, but because it was cool. Because it was illegal. Because it was dangerous."
So Long, Farewell, Goodbye
Danger is something Townshend is putting behind him as he and his bandmates head out for a this-time-we-mean-it farewell tour.
The Who has already had two previous "final" tours, with one in 1982 and another in 1989. However, this time, Townshend says the end is truly near.
The senior citizen is ready to say goodbye and maximize his remaining years. Already, he has announced plans for a seven-disc box set that chronicles his solo career. He also wants to keep writing songs with young bands like the Wild Things and Bookshop.
"I’ve got maybe 10 years left as a creative," he reasoned. "So I’m doing all kinds of interesting things. I’m trying to keep myself fueled up."
The Song is Over
Townshend and partner Roger Daltry hit the road in August for a 15-city tour starting in Miami and ending a month later in Las Vegas.
A release from the band states: "Fans and critics continue to hail Pete and Roger’s ability to play the long game in music with passion and integrity like few before them.
"The historic 2025 The Song Is Over tour will mark the final face-to-face celebration of this timeless connection with North American Who fans, forever appreciative of the band’s ability to dispense with nostalgia and deliver authentic rock moments time and time again."
USA-OK
Promoting the tour, Townshend reflected that all good things must come to an end: "For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely.
"Music was everywhere. We all felt equal. Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and, of course, all of our longtime Who fans.
"I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy.
"Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in."