EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Calling! Robert Irwin Plots Big-screen Action Takeover After 'Dancing With the Stars' Win Launches Him Into Stardom

Hoisting the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with pro partner Witney Carson, Robert Irwin gushed that winning Dancing With the Stars on November 25 "has absolutely changed my life," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He's already had a taste, traveling to South Africa to host the Australian version of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, and he scored a cameo in Disney 's Zootopia 2 as a koala named Robert Furwin. But his big goal is to become an action star, doing his own stunts.

The 21-year-old followed in the dancing footsteps of his sister, Bindi Irwin , 27, who won the competition a decade ago. While Robert hopes his win "lifts up" the message of his family's conservation work with Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors, his enormous popularity has him eyeing a career in showbiz.

After his win, Robert Irwin reportedly said he dreams of becoming an action star who performs his own stunts.

"Mate, 100 percent," he told the New York Times. "Oh my gosh, that would be an absolute dream."

Meanwhile, according to insiders, Hollywood executives are said to be "eager" to latch on to Robert's newfound popularity.

"Robert is a natural. He has got the charisma, the humor, and that genuine love for the outdoors that Americans absolutely adore," a source gushed. "Everyone sees him as the next big global wildlife presenter, and the timing couldn't be better."

However, the insider made clear the young star will have to ease himself into his new career opportunities.