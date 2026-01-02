Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Dancing With the Stars
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Calling! Robert Irwin Plots Big-screen Action Takeover After 'Dancing With the Stars' Win Launches Him Into Stardom

Photo of Robert Irwin
Source: MEGA

Robert Irwin has big plans following his 'Dancing With the Stars' victory.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 1 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hoisting the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with pro partner Witney Carson, Robert Irwin gushed that winning Dancing With the Stars on November 25 "has absolutely changed my life," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Witney Carson joined Robert Irwin as he won 'DWTS', following sister Bindi Irwin's earlier victory.
Source: MEGA

Witney Carson joined Robert Irwin as he won 'DWTS', following sister Bindi's earlier victory.

Article continues below advertisement

The 21-year-old followed in the dancing footsteps of his sister, Bindi Irwin, 27, who won the competition a decade ago. While Robert hopes his win "lifts up" the message of his family's conservation work with Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors, his enormous popularity has him eyeing a career in showbiz.

He's already had a taste, traveling to South Africa to host the Australian version of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, and he scored a cameo in Disney's Zootopia 2 as a koala named Robert Furwin. But his big goal is to become an action star, doing his own stunts.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Robert Irwin
Source: MEGA

After his win, Robert Irwin reportedly said he dreams of becoming an action star who performs his own stunts.

Article continues below advertisement

"Mate, 100 percent," he told the New York Times. "Oh my gosh, that would be an absolute dream."

Meanwhile, according to insiders, Hollywood executives are said to be "eager" to latch on to Robert's newfound popularity.

"Robert is a natural. He has got the charisma, the humor, and that genuine love for the outdoors that Americans absolutely adore," a source gushed. "Everyone sees him as the next big global wildlife presenter, and the timing couldn't be better."

However, the insider made clear the young star will have to ease himself into his new career opportunities.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
RadarOnline.com has rounded up legends lost in 2025, including Gene Hackman, Pope Francis, and Ozzy Osbourne.

EXCLUSIVE: Farewell, and Thanks for the Memories — Radar Rounds Up Legends We Loved and Lost in 2025… From Gene Hackman to Pope Francis and Ozzy

Photo of Michael Gambon

EXCLUSIVE: How Iconic 'Harry Potter' Actor Recruited 'Earwig' Assistant to Secretly Feed Him Lines on Set As His Life Ebbed Away

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Robert is booked and busy," an insider shared. "However, he is going non-stop – and even a fit, healthy lad like him risks hitting a wall sooner or later."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.