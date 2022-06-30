R. Kelly Reveals He’s 'Destitute' After Losing $900 Million Fortune To Financial Exploitation

R. Kelly’s lawyers laid it on thick in a letter written to the judge — days before the singer’s sentencing for sex trafficking — where they claimed he was the real victim in the case, Radar has learned.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell note dated June 13 that was written by Kelly’s attorney to the judge. The disgraced singer’s attorney laid out several reasons why she believed her client should not have the book thrown at him. Prosecutors had demanded at least 25 years and the court ended up sentencing him to 30 years behind bars.