EXCLUSIVE: RJ Mitte's Greatest Regret Over Disability on TV Revealed After Tragic Death At 34

But Mitte also argued Hollywood's progress toward inclusion remained insufficient, particularly in creating opportunities for disabled people behind the camera.

He added: "We know lots of progress is being made, but the industry must do more to help disabled people work both in front of and behind the camera."

Mitte was particularly critical of the tendency for broadcasters to showcase disabled talent during major sporting events while offering comparatively limited visibility throughout the rest of their programming schedules.

"During the Paralympics there will be more disabled people than ever before on TV, but this shouldn't be something that just happens every four years," Mitte said at the time.

His remarks came amid broader debates about whether the entertainment industry was doing enough to normalize disability through casting decisions, storytelling and employment practices.

Mitte believed disabled actors deserved opportunities to portray characters whose personalities, ambitions and experiences extended far beyond their physical conditions.

Mitte noted: "I would love to switch on my TV and see a disabled person talking about something they are genuinely interested in or acting out a part that doesn't just focus on their impairment."