EXCLUSIVE: RJ Mitte's Pain Over Adoption Revealed After His Tragic Death Aged 34

In a revealing 2019 interview, Mitte recalled learning the truth about his family when he was just six years old.

He said: "I was about six when I was told that I was adopted."

Mitte explained the revelation came unexpectedly after another child overheard a conversation between his parents.

"My stepbrother heard my mom and my then-stepdad talking and said to me, 'You are adopted. They don't love you,'" the actor recalled. "I didn't believe him, but my parents confirmed that I was. I was like, 'OK.'"

Despite the hurtful circumstances surrounding the discovery, Mitte insisted he never felt compelled to search for his biological mother.

He declared: "I've never felt the need to track my birth mother."

Mitte also explained his curiosity about his biological family was primarily connected to understanding his medical background rather than establishing new personal relationships.

"Medically, I'd like to know my family history, but until I feel that need, I have enough family and friends. I don't need any more," the TV star said at the time.

Mitte's adoptive mother is said to have decided to adopt after an ovarian cancer diagnosis led her to believe she would be unable to have biological children.