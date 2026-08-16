EXCLUSIVE: Richard Gere, 76, Targeted Over Age-Gap Romance After New York PDA Shoot

The pair were recently seen shooting an ice cream date on a sunlit park bench – highlighting the 48-year age difference between the movie's romantic leads.

A source familiar with the production told Radar, "Richard and Diana's age difference is obviously impossible to miss, but that's fundamental to the story. The relationship between this celebrated older writer and a much younger woman is supposed to make audiences think about the imbalance between them, but it has created a massive backlash online about Hollywood promoting yet another male-centric age-gap romance."

The sighting has an additional real-life twist because Gere has himself experienced relationships with significant age differences.

His third wife, Spanish publicist Alejandra Silva, 43, is 33 years younger than him, while his first wife, Cindy Crawford, 60, previously discussed how their 15-year age difference affected their marriage.

Silvers is also only two years older than Gere's son Homer Gere, 26, who is appearing in Ryan Murphy's The Shards alongside Kaia Gerber, 24 – Crawford's daughter from her marriage to Rande Gerber, 64.