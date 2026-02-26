EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Tragedy Rocks 'RHOSLC' — Bravo Abruptly Halts Filming After Mary Cosby's 23-Year-Old Son's Heartbreaking Death
Feb. 26 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
After the tragic death of Mary Cosby's 23-year-old son, Robert Cosby Jr., filming on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has come to an abrupt halt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The hit Bravo series was in early production on its seventh season, with Mary set to return in a full-time capacity, before the devastating tragedy.
Why Was Production Stopped?
While US Weekly reported filming was put on pause due to Robert Jr.'s death, an insider told Radar what's going on.
"Bravo made the call to stop production on the show in the wake of Mary's family tragedy," they explained. "It wasn't the production company, but Bravo who pulled the plug."
As for why they decided to bring things to a screeching halt, the insider explained they "need to figure out a way to move forward."
'No One Knows' What Will Happen to Mary Cosby
While Real Housewives shows have navigated incidents like divorce, arrests, and even the death of a cast member's parent in the past, the source explained the death of a child is an entirely different animal.
As a result, production has been placed on "full hold."
The source added the cast needs "time to process" what happened, given the gravity of the situation.
In regard to Mary, they noted "no one knows" what will happen next– whether she'll return to film this season or decide to step out of the limelight amid her catastrophic family situation.
While the other women will eventually be ready to get back to work, the source noted production is "not sure when they will continue."
Robert Cosby Jr.'s Death
Robert Jr. was found dead on Monday, February 23. While his cause of death remains unknown, 911 audio revealed a can of Narcan was used on him in a desperate attempt to save his life.
Authorities shared they received a call for a "full arrest/medical emergency" for a 23-year-old male, leading to paramedics and firefighters being dispatched to Robert Jr.'s residence.
On February 25, his mother, Mary, released a heartfelt joint statement with her husband, confirming their son's death.
"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," she stated. "Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."
What Did Mary Recently Say About Robert Cosby Jr.?
Mary never avoided discussing Robert Jr.'s issues with substance abuse, and touched on them on the RHOSLC reunion that aired in January.
At the time it was taped, her son was incarcerated.
"I'm not worried about him," she stated while sitting on the reunion couch. "I know he’s somewhere where he’s not using. At some point, I have to step back so that he can learn and he can make his own decisions, and unfortunately, he’s learning the hard way. But I’m OK with it."
She added: "It’s just, you don’t want to see your kid suffer, but I know it’s good. And I'd rather him be [in jail] than dead, you know?"