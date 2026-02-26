EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Tragedy Rocks 'RHOSLC' — Bravo Abruptly Halts Filming After Mary Cosby's 23-Year-Old Son's Heartbreaking Death

The hit Bravo series was in early production on its seventh season, with Mary set to return in a full-time capacity, before the devastating tragedy.

As for why production was stopped, a source divulged they 'need to figure out a way to move forward.'

As for why they decided to bring things to a screeching halt, the insider explained they "need to figure out a way to move forward."

"Bravo made the call to stop production on the show in the wake of Mary's family tragedy," they explained. "It wasn't the production company, but Bravo who pulled the plug."

While US Weekly reported filming was put on pause due to Robert Jr.'s death, an insider told Radar what's going on.

'No one knows' if Mary Cosby will resume filming 'RHOSLC' Season 7 after her son's death, an insider revealed.

While Real Housewives shows have navigated incidents like divorce, arrests, and even the death of a cast member's parent in the past, the source explained the death of a child is an entirely different animal.

As a result, production has been placed on "full hold."

The source added the cast needs "time to process" what happened, given the gravity of the situation.

In regard to Mary, they noted "no one knows" what will happen next– whether she'll return to film this season or decide to step out of the limelight amid her catastrophic family situation.

While the other women will eventually be ready to get back to work, the source noted production is "not sure when they will continue."