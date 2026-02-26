Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Reality Tv > Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Tragedy Rocks 'RHOSLC' — Bravo Abruptly Halts Filming After Mary Cosby's 23-Year-Old Son's Heartbreaking Death

Composite photo of Robert Cosby Jr. and 'RHOSLC' cast
Source: Bravo

It was 'Bravo who pulled the plug' on 'RHOSLC' Season 7 production, a source shared.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 26 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

After the tragic death of Mary Cosby's 23-year-old son, Robert Cosby Jr., filming on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has come to an abrupt halt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The hit Bravo series was in early production on its seventh season, with Mary set to return in a full-time capacity, before the devastating tragedy.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Production Stopped?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of 'RHOSLC' cast
Source: Bravo

As for why production was stopped, a source divulged they 'need to figure out a way to move forward.'

While US Weekly reported filming was put on pause due to Robert Jr.'s death, an insider told Radar what's going on.

"Bravo made the call to stop production on the show in the wake of Mary's family tragedy," they explained. "It wasn't the production company, but Bravo who pulled the plug."

As for why they decided to bring things to a screeching halt, the insider explained they "need to figure out a way to move forward."

Article continues below advertisement

'No One Knows' What Will Happen to Mary Cosby

Photo of Mary Cosby
Source: Bravo

'No one knows' if Mary Cosby will resume filming 'RHOSLC' Season 7 after her son's death, an insider revealed.

While Real Housewives shows have navigated incidents like divorce, arrests, and even the death of a cast member's parent in the past, the source explained the death of a child is an entirely different animal.

As a result, production has been placed on "full hold."

The source added the cast needs "time to process" what happened, given the gravity of the situation.

In regard to Mary, they noted "no one knows" what will happen next– whether she'll return to film this season or decide to step out of the limelight amid her catastrophic family situation.

While the other women will eventually be ready to get back to work, the source noted production is "not sure when they will continue."

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Cosby Jr.'s Death

Photo of Mary Cosby and Robert Cosby Jr.
Source: Bravo

Mary Cosby said her son was 'called home to the Lord' in a statement on his death.

Robert Jr. was found dead on Monday, February 23. While his cause of death remains unknown, 911 audio revealed a can of Narcan was used on him in a desperate attempt to save his life.

Authorities shared they received a call for a "full arrest/medical emergency" for a 23-year-old male, leading to paramedics and firefighters being dispatched to Robert Jr.'s residence.

On February 25, his mother, Mary, released a heartfelt joint statement with her husband, confirming their son's death.

"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," she stated. "Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."

READ MORE ON REALITY TV
Composite photo of Robert Cosby Jr. and Mary Cosby

911 Call Reveals First Responders Used a Can of Narcan on Housewife Star Mary Cosby's Son in Desperate Bid to Save His Life

Composite photo of Robert and Mary Cosby and 'RHOSLC' Cast

EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOSLC' in Crisis Mode After Mary Cosby's Son's Shocking Death at 23 — As It Remains 'Unknown' How Filming Will Continue Following Family Tragedy

What Did Mary Recently Say About Robert Cosby Jr.?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Robert Cosby Jr. and Mary Cosby
Source: Bravo

On the 'RHOSLC' Season 6 reunion, Mary Cosby said she preferred Robert Cosby Jr. being in jail than 'dead.'

Mary never avoided discussing Robert Jr.'s issues with substance abuse, and touched on them on the RHOSLC reunion that aired in January.

At the time it was taped, her son was incarcerated.

"I'm not worried about him," she stated while sitting on the reunion couch. "I know he’s somewhere where he’s not using. At some point, I have to step back so that he can learn and he can make his own decisions, and unfortunately, he’s learning the hard way. But I’m OK with it."

She added: "It’s just, you don’t want to see your kid suffer, but I know it’s good. And I'd rather him be [in jail] than dead, you know?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.