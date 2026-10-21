'RHONY' Midseason Trailer Teases Marriage Trouble and Cheating Allegations as Lindsay Hubbard Makes Cameo
Oct. 21 2026, Published 7:07 p.m. ET
Season 16 of The Real Housewives of New York City is heading into its second half with bigger blowups.
On October 20, the midseason teaser was released, and Bravo followed with its own "Still To Come" trailer. The footage introduced new friend Devyn Simone, revisited marital strain for two Housewives, and included a surprise cameo from Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard.
New Friend Clashes With Sai
The midseason trailer opens with Devyn making her stance clear.
“I’m allergic to mean girl stuff,” she says in the teaser.
Shortly after her declaration, she finds herself in a tense sit-down with Sai De Silva.
“I don’t think we’re hearing each other,” Sai tells her, to which Devyn replies, “It’s because you didn’t pass the test the first time.”
Devyn told a publication that she arrived with some history, as she heard from mutual friends that Sai made snide comments about her, even though they had never met.
Simone called herself a “say it to my face or don’t say it at all” type of person, and said she wanted to hear directly from Sai.
Marriage Trouble and Cheating Allegations Take Center Stage
The trailer also shows Erin Lachy and Jessel Taank’s marriages under pressure.
Erin and her husband Abe Lichy, who launched the brand Mezcalum two years ago, face a business crunch.
Abe can be heard saying, “If we don’t front 150K of our own money, our business is dead.”
Jessel also sits down with her husband, Pavit Randhawa, amid rumors about alleged cheating.
“You literally walk around the house like, like you resent me," she tells him in the trailer.
The moment is framed as part of a larger season arc where Jessel and Pavit reach what Bravo calls an emotional crossroads.
Lindsay Hubbard Cameo and Martha’s Vineyard Emotions
The supertease also confirms a Bravo universe crossover – a surprise appearance by Lindsay Hubbard during the group's trip.
Elsewhere, Carole Radziwill returns to Martha’s Vineyard for the first time since 1999, the year her late husband’s cousin JFK Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette died in a plane crash.
Standing on the beach, she says in the trailer, “I came back. I wish you were here.”
Daisy Toye’s Explosive Breakdown
The final moments of the trailer belong to Daisy Toye.
The celebrity makeup artist, who joined Season 16 as a new full-time Housewife, could be seen storming out after a group confrontation.
“I’m not having f---ing everybody against me, okay?” she yells in the clip. “I’m not having f---ing six girls against me.”
The midseason footage also teases Hailey Glassman breaking down, Erin and Sai’s feud reaching a breaking point, and more island drama from Erika Hammond’s private retreat.