'RHONY' Midseason Trailer Teases Marriage Trouble and Cheating Allegations as Lindsay Hubbard Makes Cameo

The midseason trailer opens with Devyn making her stance clear.

“I’m allergic to mean girl stuff,” she says in the teaser.

Shortly after her declaration, she finds herself in a tense sit-down with Sai De Silva.

“I don’t think we’re hearing each other,” Sai tells her, to which Devyn replies, “It’s because you didn’t pass the test the first time.”

Devyn told a publication that she arrived with some history, as she heard from mutual friends that Sai made snide comments about her, even though they had never met.

Simone called herself a “say it to my face or don’t say it at all” type of person, and said she wanted to hear directly from Sai.