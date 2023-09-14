Your tip
'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard 'Humiliated' and 'Betrayed' by Carl Radke's Calling Off November Wedding: 'This Was Not My Decision'

summer house carl radke calls off wedding engagement lindsay hubbard
Source: BRAVO

The two were supposed to marry in November.

By:

Sep. 14 2023, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Lindsay Hubbard addressed the "heartbreaking and emotional" weeks she's faced in the wake of her Summer House costar-turned-fiancé Carl Radke calling off their November nuptials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Bravo star broke her silence on Thursday with a lengthy Instagram statement, revealing she feels "humiliated" and "betrayed." She also told her followers, "This was not my decision."

summer house lindsay hubbard blindsided carl radke calling off engagement
Source: MEGA

Lindsay is "humiliated" and feels betrayed by the breakup.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Radke pulled the plug on their upcoming wedding in Mexico — and Summer House cameras were rolling on the breakup.

"I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years," Hubbard said in her first statement since the split.

"The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why," she explained. "I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me."

Hubbard seemed to shade her ex, revealing, "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first."

summer house lindsay hubbard blindsided carl radke calling off engagement
Source: MEGA

News of their breakup broke last month.

MORE ON:
Bravo

Saying she's "spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace," the Summer House star added, "I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout.

"I am still grieving and trying to process all that has happened, but I felt it was important to update you all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through."

RadarOnline.com revealed the letter Radke sent to the wedding guests informing them the destination wedding wasn't happening. While he apologized profusely, the Bravo star committed to helping with any financial burden calling off the destination ceremony may have caused.

summer house carl radke calls off wedding engagement lindsay hubbard
Source: BRAVO

Lindsay held her bridal shower a few weeks ago.

In the letter to their family and closest friends obtained by PEOPLE, Radke told them, "Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I."

He also said, "There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful," revealing, "Sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding."

RadarOnline.com was told that pals were "shocked" Radke went to the length of ending their relationship before walking down the aisle; however, the pair had a "turbulent summer," so many knew their romance was on rocky ground.

"We just didn't see it coming," one insider shared.

