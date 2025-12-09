EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice 'Escape Plan' to Florida Revealed as Husband's Nearly 3Million Tax Debt Remains Unpaid

The source explained Giudice, saying she "wants to go to Florida because her house is big and to possibly join RHOM" is "kind of coming off as an exit strategy and a way out."

"At the end of the day, if the public thinks she’s moving to Florida to possibly go on RHOM, that’s a good way to make it seem like this would be a move with a goal and a positive thing, even if, at the end of the day, it is a way to get out of dodge," they added.

As for her making the switch to starring on RHOM, the insider acknowledged her fans would definitely "follow" if she were to go on the show, but it's "very unlikely they will place her there."

"She’s put every bit of her reunion with Joe and Melissa Gorga online and in the press, and Bravo hasn’t bitten… so the chance of them being so invested in her to move her to a new cast… It’s just likely not going to happen," the insider concluded.