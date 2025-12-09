Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice 'Escape Plan' to Florida Revealed as Husband's Nearly 3Million Tax Debt Remains Unpaid

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA/UNSPLASH

Teresa Giudice said she would 'love' to go on 'Real Housewives of Miami.'

Dec. 9 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

While Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been publicly flirting with a move to Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal the real reason the long-standing reality star may be looking to escape the Garden State.

During an interview at BravoCon, Giudice dropped the bomb, claiming she hates the "cold weather" and may want to split time between New Jersey and Florida.

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: Bravo

Giudice said her house is 'huge' so she'll have to 'see what happens' once her daughter, Audriana, heads out to college.

Giudice also explained she has a "huge house" and once her daughter, Audriana, moves out and goes to college," they'll "see what happens."

She also said she would "love" to go on The Real Housewives of Miami.

According to the source, however, people are "starting to question" why Giudice has been so insistent about moving to Florida, and some close to her believe there could be something bigger going on.

The Tax Debt's Role in Possible Florida Move

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: Bravo

Giudice paid off her tax debut, but her husband still owes nearly $3million.

While the insider acknowledged Giudice's "saying it's a big house," they urged people to "look at the facts."

"She paid off her tax debt, but her husband, Luis Ruelas, still owes a lot of tax debt that's nearly $3million," they said. "The taxes on their home aren’t cheap either.

"Some close to them are starting to wonder if the move to Florida could be a way for them to sell their house, make money, pay off their debts, and move to somewhere that’s cheaper, as there’s no denying it’s more affordable to live in Florida than New Jersey."

The insider noted Giudice has a personality in which she "never" admits when "times are tough," so she obviously wouldn't be sharing any of her alleged concerns with the public.

Could Heading to Florida Be a Way to 'Get Out of Dodge?'

Photo of Melissa Gorga
Source: Bravo

Giudice recently made up with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

The source explained Giudice, saying she "wants to go to Florida because her house is big and to possibly join RHOM" is "kind of coming off as an exit strategy and a way out."

"At the end of the day, if the public thinks she’s moving to Florida to possibly go on RHOM, that’s a good way to make it seem like this would be a move with a goal and a positive thing, even if, at the end of the day, it is a way to get out of dodge," they added.

As for her making the switch to starring on RHOM, the insider acknowledged her fans would definitely "follow" if she were to go on the show, but it's "very unlikely they will place her there."

"She’s put every bit of her reunion with Joe and Melissa Gorga online and in the press, and Bravo hasn’t bitten… so the chance of them being so invested in her to move her to a new cast… It’s just likely not going to happen," the insider concluded.

Composite photo of Teresa Giudice and Kathy Wakile
Source: MEGA; @kathywakile/Instagram

Giudice and her cousin Kathy Wakile made amends, according to the popular reality star.

As Radar reported, Giudice recently made up with her brother and sister-in-law after years of feuding. She also revealed she made up with her cousin, Kathy Wakile, whom she was also estranged from.

An insider did clarify Giudice was "cordial" with her cousin, but the pair were definitely "not best friends or anything."

