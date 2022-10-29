'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania's Porsche 'Totaled' After Car Thieves Crash Into Pole
One week after Dolores Catania reported her Porsche stolen, the luxury sportscar was found smashed in an accident that occurred in Linden, New Jersey.
"The car was involved in a chase and the occupants of the car crashed into a pole," Catania's boyfriend, Paul Connell, spilled in a recent interview.
"We believe there were arrests made when the car finally came to a stop, but not sure of the exact details," he continued. "The car is totaled. It looks like possibly one of the occupants was injured — or two of them."
Connell also shared that not only was the car totaled, but that there was "nothing left" inside it. Following the accident, the thieves stole every valuable and personal item that had been left in the vehicle.
"On the flip side, we are currently out car shopping," he added. "She wants to make sure that people know, always lock your cars and keep your key fobs stored in a safe place."
As Radar previously reported, Catania initially alerted authorities that the luxury car was missing from Connell's driveway in Edgewater, New Jersey, last Saturday, October 22.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had been staying with her boyfriend when the car was stolen early that morning.
"Dolores is determined to find her car with the help of authorities," an insider explained at the time. "She is aggravated but also really shaken up over the fact that someone would steal it right out of Paulie’s driveway."
The car had originally been a gift from the reality star's ex-boyfriend, David Principe, sparking controversy among the Housewives in Season 11 of the hit Bravo show after her costars claimed he only gave it to her in order to put off buying her an engagement ring.
"He didn’t give her a ring, so she didn’t move in [with him], but he just got her a Porsche," Jackie Goldschneider said. "It means, ‘I’m just going to get you a car instead of a ring.’"