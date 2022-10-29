Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Dolores Catania

'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania's Porsche 'Totaled' After Car Thieves Crash Into Pole

rhonj dolores catania porsche totaledpp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 29 2022, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

One week after Dolores Catania reported her Porsche stolen, the luxury sportscar was found smashed in an accident that occurred in Linden, New Jersey.

Article continues below advertisement
rhonj dolores catania porsche totaled
Source: mega

"The car was involved in a chase and the occupants of the car crashed into a pole," Catania's boyfriend, Paul Connell, spilled in a recent interview.

"We believe there were arrests made when the car finally came to a stop, but not sure of the exact details," he continued. "The car is totaled. It looks like possibly one of the occupants was injured — or two of them."

Article continues below advertisement
rhonj dolores catania porsche totaled
Source: mega

Connell also shared that not only was the car totaled, but that there was "nothing left" inside it. Following the accident, the thieves stole every valuable and personal item that had been left in the vehicle.

"On the flip side, we are currently out car shopping," he added. "She wants to make sure that people know, always lock your cars and keep your key fobs stored in a safe place."

Article continues below advertisement

As Radar previously reported, Catania initially alerted authorities that the luxury car was missing from Connell's driveway in Edgewater, New Jersey, last Saturday, October 22.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had been staying with her boyfriend when the car was stolen early that morning.

"Dolores is determined to find her car with the help of authorities," an insider explained at the time. "She is aggravated but also really shaken up over the fact that someone would steal it right out of Paulie’s driveway."

rhonj dolores catania porsche totaled
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

The car had originally been a gift from the reality star's ex-boyfriend, David Principe, sparking controversy among the Housewives in Season 11 of the hit Bravo show after her costars claimed he only gave it to her in order to put off buying her an engagement ring.

"He didn’t give her a ring, so she didn’t move in [with him], but he just got her a Porsche," Jackie Goldschneider said. "It means, ‘I’m just going to get you a car instead of a ring.’"

Page Six was first to report Catania's car was totaled.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.